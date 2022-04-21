Ocean Freight Rate Trends Signal Breathing Room for Shippers

Click here to read the full article. Amazon will pump $1 billion into supply chain tech through a new venture fund as it looks to offer Prime services outside its marketplace. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmazon Ordered to Reinstate Fired Warehouse Employee After 'Skewed Investigation''It's Still Bad': Supply Chain Giving High Point Market Attendees Hard Time'Tone it Down and Stop All the Rhetoric,' Union Boss Says of Port Contract TalksBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO