ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Ocean Freight Rate Trends Signal Breathing Room for Shippers

By Arthur Friedman
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45aaE9_0fG0ULIc00

Click here to read the full article.

The latest data from Drewry and Container xChange offers a glimmer of hope for ocean-bound freight.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Fast Retailing Plans Hundreds More Stores

Click here to read the full article. Theory turned in a notable performance, according to the Uniqlo owner’s first-half financial report. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalChina Aiming to Recycle 25 Percent of Textile Waste by 2025China Has 'No Intention' of Curbing Xinjiang Textile IndustryOcean Freight Rates Ease but Fog of War Darkens OutlookBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Target, Walmart Supplier Adopts Time-Based Productivity Benchmarking System

Click here to read the full article. Korea’s SAE-A Trading has deployed Coats Digital’s GSDCost in its 41 global factories to improve manufacturing costs and boost productivity. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNew Alarm Bells for Raw Materials PricesPolartec President Steve Layton on Lessons Learned from the Pandemic's 'Perfect Storm'Everywhere Apparel Launches Recycled Cotton BlanksBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

India Suspends Cotton Import Taxes; Win for US Fiber?

Click here to read the full article. India will be temporarily waiving duties on cotton imports in response to skyrocketing raw material prices. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalUpstream Focus: Shahi Exports' Raghavan Ramanujam on Vertical Integration, Tech Investments & Social ImpactNike, Puma Manufacturer Invests in Growing India Footwear MarketWalmart's Flipkart Alters IPO Timeline: ReportBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Amazon’s Logistics Fund, Prime Expansion Latest Efforts to Edge Rivals

Click here to read the full article. Amazon will pump $1 billion into supply chain tech through a new venture fund as it looks to offer Prime services outside its marketplace. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmazon Ordered to Reinstate Fired Warehouse Employee After 'Skewed Investigation''It's Still Bad': Supply Chain Giving High Point Market Attendees Hard Time'Tone it Down and Stop All the Rhetoric,' Union Boss Says of Port Contract TalksBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Merrell Adopts Verifyt Foot Scanner, JD.com Sends Delivery Bots to Shanghai

Click here to read the full article. While Salsify raised $200 million, Avery Dennison launched Embelex, a full-service ecosystem for on-product branding. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: Backbone PLM Unveils Shopify App, Tive Secures $54 Million in FundingGanni, New Balance and Merrell Queue Up Earth Day SpecialsBolt Enters Crypto, NFT Markets with Wyre AcquisitionBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Walmart, Kmart Close Doors as Dollar Stores Expand: Week Ahead

Click here to read the full article. Walmart and Kmart are shutting stores while dollar stores are adding locations, signaling what might lie ahead for the American economy. Walmart Walmart will exit a few stores on April 22, and The Marketplace at Factoria’s store closure in the Bellevue, Wash. area will terminate 147 jobs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, filing. Stores in Louisville, Ky. and Greater Cincinnati are also set to close on Earth Day. Walmart declined to comment on the closures and any other store exits this year. It routinely closes select underperforming stores each year. One...
BELLEVUE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freight Rate#Breathing Room#Sj Promo#American#Aepc
Sourcing Journal

Etihad Cargo Invests in US Market

Click here to read the full article. Etihad Cargo will employ technology to give customers transparency on shipments, including GPS tracking and real-time shipment information. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAutonomous Truck Tech Shifts Into Full GearMaersk Air Cargo Takes Flight in DenmarkAir Cargo Demand Up 2.9% in FebruaryBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

USPS Adjusts First-Class Package, Priority Mail Service

Click here to read the full article. The new standards will enable additional package volume to be transported by surface transportation instead of air. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalEtihad Cargo Invests in US MarketAutonomous Truck Tech Shifts Into Full GearRetail Applauds Senate Passage of USPS Reform BillBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Denmark
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Sourcing Journal

Cowen: Pack-and-Hold Could Carry Off-Price Through Supply Chain Woes

Click here to read the full article. TJX, Burlington and Ross Stores could take advantage of waning consumer discretionary spend, Cowen said in a research note. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalBed Bath & Beyond Takes $175M Hit on Out of StocksShuffle Board: C-Suite Moves at Nordstrom, Burlington, JD, Zappos, American TextileRetail Analyst Explains Why These 3 Fashion Giants Face Uphill Battle This YearBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Why Retail Expert Revised That 80,000-Store-Closure Outlook

Click here to read the full article. UBS retail analyst Michael Lasser now has a different perspective on retail’s brick-and-mortar future. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalReport Has Shopify Eyeing Fulfillment Provider DeliverrHow High Can Warehouse Rents Go?Fashion Nova Banished Bad Reviews, Class-Action Lawsuit ClaimsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Penske Trucks Invests in Ford E-Transit Cargo Vans

Click here to read the full article. Penske’s first Ford E-Transit vehicles will be made available in Southern California, with other U.S. locations phased in later this year. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalMaersk Orders 110 More Volvo Electric Trucks for North AmericaRetail Tech: DoorDash Pilots Package Returns, Walmart Adds Delivery Partner, Ganni Taps NewStoreAmazon's Rivian Vans Run Into Supply SnafusBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Mango Inks Sustainability-Linked Finance Deal

Click here to read the full article. The deal involves achieving 100 percent use of sustainable cotton, recycled polyester and cellulose fibers by 2025. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalMango Now Selling Home Goods in the USFashion Brands Go Virtual at Metaverse Fashion WeekPuma Sees a Rematch for Soccer JerseysBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

US Retail Sales Rose 0.5% in March, But What Does That Really Mean?

Click here to read the full article. While government data showed a retail sales gain for the month, real retail sales posted a 1.6 percent decline when including inflation. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart, Kmart Close Doors as Dollar Stores Expand: Week AheadNew Balance Exec on Reshoring, $22,000 Freight Rates and 'Defying Gravity'Inflation Frustration: Discretionary Spending Seen Falling SharplyBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

New Balance Exec on Reshoring, $22,000 Freight Rates and ‘Defying Gravity’

Click here to read the full article. Duncan Scott, New Balance’s senior vice president of strategic sourcing and quality, detailed the sneaker company’s pandemic learnings. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart, Kmart Close Doors as Dollar Stores Expand: Week AheadUS Retail Sales Rose 0.5% in March, But What Does That Really Mean?Inflation Frustration: Discretionary Spending Seen Falling SharplyBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Lands’ End Brings Size-Inclusive Swimwear to QVC Shows

Click here to read the full article. The on-air debut featured women’s swimwear live and across QVC’s digital platforms on Friday reaching 200 million homes. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalVilebrequin and Woolmark Co. Team Up for Swimwear CapsuleAbercrombie & Fitch Documentary Revisits Its Discriminatory HistoryVictoria's Secret Invests in Supermodel-Approved Swimwear StartupBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

SwatchOn Secures $10 Million to Grow Digital Fashion

Click here to read the full article. With this investment, SwatchOn plans to develop new initiatives focused on revolutionizing digital fashion. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalReebok Links Up With South Korean LicenseeAdidas' Latest Metaverse Experiment Mixes Digital Try-On and Bizarre AvatarsG-Star Raw to Release NFTs; Builds Metaverse CommunityBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy