New photo of Queen Elizabeth with fell ponies released for Her 96th birthday

By Alexandra Hurtado
 3 days ago

Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 96th birthday on Thursday. On the eve of Her Majesty’s big day, the Royal Windsor Horse Show released a new photo of the longest-reigning British monarch.

Prince Harry opens up about meeting with grandmother Queen Elizabeth

The picture was taken last month on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The Queen, dressed in a green coat, was photographed standing between two of her fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale.

According to HOLA! USA ’s sister brand HELLO!, the two fell ponies will be featured in the Platinum Jubilee Celebration - A Gallop Through History next month.

The Queen is celebrating her birthday at Sandringham. Her Majesty arrived on Wednesday at her Norfolk estate, where she is marking her special day in private, per HELLO! .

The Queen’s birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, is scheduled to take place on June 2. While the event, which sees members of the royal family gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, is usually held on the second Saturday in June, this year it is taking place on a Thursday during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend . Back in February, Her Majesty became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

