Tribeca Adds ‘Better Call Saul’ Mid-Season Premiere and More TV to 2022 Lineup

By Samantha Bergeson
 3 days ago
The 2022 Tribeca Festival announced its TV lineup featuring world premieres of new and returning shows, original scripted audio, and original indie episodic series.

The Festival takes place from June 8-19 and will open with Jennifer Lopez documentary “Halftime.” The features program spans 10 categories and showcases 110 feature films and 16 online premieres from 151 filmmakers across 40 countries.

This year’s TV lineup include nine series premieres and two first looks at returning favorites. Emmy-winning AMC series “ Better Call Saul ” debuts its mid-season premiere of the final season, followed by a special conversation with lead stars Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn and showrunner, executive producer, and co-creator Peter Gould. Edward Burns’ EPIX dramedy “Bridge and Tunnel,” following Long Island college grads grappling with adulthood, also premieres.

Docuseries including ESPN’s “The Captain” about iconic New York Yankee All-Star Derek Jeter, Hulu’s exposé “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons,” HBO Max’s “Menudo: Forever Young,” and TIME Studios for A&E Network’s “Right to Offend,” about the intrepid Black comedians who used laughter to push social boundaries and cultural change, bring real-life stories to the small screen.

Highlights range from Amazon Prime Video’s “A League of Their Own” series, inspired by the 1992 film of the same name, which stars Abbi Jacobson, to FX’s culinary comedy “The Bear,” which is executive-produced by “Atlanta” director Hiro Murai.

Tribeca’s NOW program additionally showcases independent episodic work, including short and long-form pilots and series. The showcase focuses on six selections, including “The Green Veil,” a scripted anthology series about oppression in America from John Leguizamo and Aram Rappaport, and “Cannabis Buyers Club,” a dive into the little known story of the legalization of marijuana in the U.S. and also the most important LGBTQ+ rights struggle of the 20th century from Kip Andersen and Chris O’Connell.

Oscar-winner Kathryn Bigelow executive produces the three-part documentary “Year Zero,” which will screen as part of the NOW Showcase B section. The series is credited by Zein Zubi, Billy Silva, Pol Rodriguez, and Guille Isa, exploring the individual experiences of wildly different people around the world and the unexpected connections between them.

For the first time, Tribeca’s audio storytelling program is dedicated entirely to scripted content, with a focus on excellence in writing and performance. Tribeca celebrates Pride and Juneteeth by bringing stories from emerging and established Queer and Black creators to the forefront of the scripted audio space.

This year, Audible will be debut the Audible Original “The Big Lie.” Produced in collaboration with Fresh Produce Media, “The Big Lie” tells the incredible true story behind “Salt of the Earth,” a 1950s pro-union film that suffered a conspiracy of active sabotage efforts from the U.S. government, the Hollywood studio system, and Howard Hughes during the Red Scare. The series is created by John Mankiewicz and stars Jon Hamm, John Slattery, Ana de la Reguera, and Kate Mara.

The audio storytelling lineup also marks the world premiere of USG Audio’s “The End Up,” which stars Himesh Patel, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Merrit Weaver, and John Reynolds. The event will be followed by a conversation with the cast and creators, hosted by Scott Adsit. The series takes place in a tilted near-future where terminal cancer patients who wish to end their suffering must attend a weeklong boot camp. Two best friends wrestle with their goodbye after one enrolls in the program and the other grows skeptical.

The Festival will present a live conversation with the cast and creators of Spotify’s “Gay Pride & Prejudice,” an upcoming scripted romantic comedy series from Gimlet, with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ronald Peet, Blake Lee, Vella Lovell, Justin Mikita, and Zackary Grady interviewed by Mimi O’Donnell.

See the full lineup on the festival's website .

