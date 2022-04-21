Edward Thomas, 61

A British trainee dentist flew to the United States to marry a double murderer on death row.Rebecca Short, 26, wed Manuel Ovante Jr, 35, in Arizona’s Eyman state prison after the pair became penpals.Ovante was sentenced to death in 2010 for killing two a man and a woman in a botched drug robbery in 2008.Ms Short, from Chipping Norton in Oxfordshire, reportedly told her family she was travelling to the US for a holiday, and posted photos at Disney World in Florida, and the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.She then stunned relatives by posting photos of her marriage...

