Elon Musk Lines-Up $46.5 Billion To Fund Twitter Takeover, Mulls Tender Offer; Twitter Responds

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report shares edged higher Thursday after billionaire Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon musk said he is still interested in negotiating the purchase of the social media group but hasn't yet determined if he'll take his now $46.5 billion offer directly to shareholders.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing published Thursday, Musk said he's received a commitment to debt financing from Morgan Stanley MS, as well as other institutions, for around $13 billion. Musk's holding in Twitter remains at 9.1%, the filing indicated.

The financing is tied to conditions that are linked to Musk's 'unencumbered' shares in Tesla, the filing noted. Musk owns around 173 million Tesla shares, around 88 million of which have been used to secure various personal loans.

The New York Post reported Tuesday that Musk is prepared to put up between $10 billion and $15 billion of his estimated $300 billion fortune to buy Twitter, which he has said is worth $54.20 per share, but is facing difficulty in convincing other investment partners to fund his acquisition.

Earlier media reports suggested that Apollo Global Management has expressed willingness to use its credit investment platform to support any move to buy the micro-blogging website, including Musk's unsolicited take-private proposal.

Musk added that he has not yet decided if he'll take his offer, which values Twitter $46.5 billion, directly to shareholders, noting that he's prepared to negotiate with the company and its board of directors. Twitter, however, has not yet responded to his proposal, Musk contended.

Twitter said in a statement to media outlets that it's received what it called a "non-binding" proposal from Musk, adding that the board is "committed to conducting a careful, comprehensive and deliberate review" in order to determine the company's next steps.

Twitter adopted a so-called 'poison pill' defense last week which allows existing shareholders to buy more Twitter stock at a discount should any one, or a group of, investors gain control of 15% of the company without board approval.

Twitter shares were marked 0.2% higher in early Thursday trading to change hands at $46.80 each, a move that puts the stock up around 20% from the time just prior to Musk revealing his 9.1% stake in the group earlier this month, with a market value of $36 billion.

