ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

NeNe Leakes sues Real Housewives of Atlanta production team for ‘tolerating racism’ on set

By Nicole Vassell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PbsKl_0fG0MBBg00

NeNe Leakes, a former star of Real Housewives of Atlanta , has sued the companies behind the show, alleging that they fostered and tolerated a hostile and racist work environment.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Atlanta on Wednesday (20 April) says Leakes, who is Black, complained to executives about years of racist remarks from fellow “housewife” Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who is white, but that only Leakes suffered consequences.

NBCUniversal , Bravo , production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original, executives from the companies and Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen , are named as defendants in the documents. Zolciak-Biermann is not named in the suit.

“NBC, Bravo and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behaviour is tolerated – if not, encouraged,” the suit says.

Emails sent to representatives of the defendants and Zolciak-Biermann seeking comment were not immediately returned.

Leakes, 54, a TV personality and actor whose legal name is Linnethia Monique Leakes, spent seven seasons as one of the central stars of Real Housewives of Atlanta between 2008 and 2020.

It alleges that during the first season, which aired in 2008, the cast was planning to attend a barbecue, and housewife Kim Zolciak-Biermann, responded to the idea with “words to the effect of, ‘I don’t want to sit around with NeNe and eat chicken.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V837x_0fG0MBBg00

The suit says the statement “perpetuated an offensive stereotype about African-Americans”.

The papers also point toward “racially offensive and stereotypical” comments made by Zolciak-Biermann during the fifth season, while visiting the new home of co-star Kandi Burruss, calling her neighbourhood a “ghetto” and perpetuating a racial stereotype in an offensive comment about whether Burruss needed a swimming pool.

That same year, the suit alleges, Zolciak-Biermann used the N-word to refer to Leakes and other of the housewives after a dispute with them. It also claims Zolciak-Biermann falsely implied that Leakes used drugs and called her home a “roach nest.”.

The suit says that after Leakes’s complaints to the executives overseeing the show, they “did not terminate their relationship with Zolciak-Biermann, nor take any other meaningful action to put an end to her racially-offensive behaviour”, and if anything rewarded her by giving her her own spinoff show.

“From the day the series began filming, NeNe was the target of systemic racism from co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, which was tolerated by Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen and other executives,” Leakes’s lawyer David deRubertis said in a statement.

Joe Habachy, another Leakes attorney, said via email that “not a day goes by that NeNe doesn’t wake up with an onslaught of overwhelming emotions as a direct result of these unfortunate and avoidable occurrences”.

The lawsuit alleges that her complaints of racism led in part to Leakes being forced off the show in 2020 before its 13th season.

The suit says Leakes’s negotiations for the season came as the Black Lives Matter movement was gaining major momentum, with Leakes a vocal supporter.

Executives sought to sideline Leakes from talking about the cause, keeping her off early episodes in which the housewives would address BLM, the suit alleges.

“As the Black Lives Matter movement swept our nation, Mrs Leakes — Bravo’s historically most successful Black female talent — should have been embraced by NBC, Bravo, and True,” the suit says. “Instead, NBC, Bravo, and True forced her out of the 'house she built,' denying her a regular role.”

The suit alleges that the defendants’ actions violate federal employment and anti-discrimination law, and it seeks monetary damages to be determined at trial.

Comments / 0

Related
bravotv.com

Apollo Nida Returns to The Real Housewives of Atlanta in Season 14

Shereé Whitfield won't be the only notable return when The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 kicks off on Sunday, May 1 at 8/7c. The trailer for the new season released on Wednesday, March 30 features another face that's familiar to RHOA fans, and we can't believe who they're hanging out with.
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Atlanta': Porsha Williams Has Been Living It Up in Cabo

Porsha Williams is living her best life in Cabo San Lucas. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is in Mexico to celebrate her daughter Pilar's 3rd birthday. Williams has spent lots of time in Cabo within the last year since she began dating and is set to marry Nigerian businessman, Simon Guobadia. Guobadia owns a home there. Williams and Guobadia are there with their blended family. Guobadia has five children from previous marriages.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nene Leakes
Person
Kandi Burruss
Person
Andy Cohen
Distractify

What Is NeNe Leakes Net Worth? She Filed a Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen

As the Real Housewives of Atlanta gears up for its 14th season, there is trouble brewing at Bravo — and it involves famed reality star NeNe Leakes. Thanks to a number of viral moments and memorable catchphrases, NeNe is among the most iconic housewives to join the franchise. Over the years, her pettiness has won over the hearts of viewers, and she has the paycheck to prove it. So, what is NeNe Leake’s net worth? Details below.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Reportedly Told Brandi Glanville That Denise Richards Tried To Hook Up With Her

The first Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip may be over, but that doesn’t mean the outlandish times are over. The second installment of RHUGT is right around the corner. And this time? It’s filmed at none other than Blue Stone Manor. Berkshire home of former Real Housewife of New York, Dorinda Medley. And I for […] The post Tamra Judge Reportedly Told Brandi Glanville That Denise Richards Tried To Hook Up With Her appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Shares What He Thinks Went Wrong With The Last Season Of Real Housewives Of New York; Reboot In The Works

You might have heard by now and if you haven’t, let me fill you in on the exciting news. Andy Cohen just announced that Real Housewives of New York will be separated into two franchises. First, they will completely reboot the mainstay franchise, which premiered back in 2008. While Andy hasn’t confirmed any casting decisions, […] The post Andy Cohen Shares What He Thinks Went Wrong With The Last Season Of Real Housewives Of New York; Reboot In The Works appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Atlanta#True Entertainment#Truly Original#Nbc
Us Weekly

Margaret Josephs: Andy Cohen Was ‘Agitated’ and Teresa Giudice Had ‘No Remorse’ at ‘Ugly’ ‘RHONJ’ Reunion

The claws are coming out. Despite Teresa Giudice apologizing to her Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates for ruining their Nashville dinner, Margaret Josephs admits there wasn’t much regret when they all reconnected at the reunion. “I just did the reunion and she doesn't have any remorse,” Margaret, 55, exclusively revealed on the Thursday, April […]
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Jill Zarin Blames Daughter Ally Shapiro For Instagram Comment Asking Andy Cohen To Call Her For Real Housewives Spin-Off

Real Housewives of New York is responsible for putting Jill Zarin on the map. While the very wealthy housewife was already well-known on the NYC social scene, she helped start the franchise that quickly became a fan favorite. But by the end of her fourth season, Jill was at odds with all of her castmates and […] The post Jill Zarin Blames Daughter Ally Shapiro For Instagram Comment Asking Andy Cohen To Call Her For Real Housewives Spin-Off appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
bravotv.com

An OG RHOC Kid Wants to Be a Real Housewife and Here’s How Andy Cohen Feels About It

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen got a major blast from The Real Housewives past this week. Ashley Zarlin, the eldest child of The Real Housewives of Orange County OG cast member Lauri Peterson, appeared as the guest bartender on the April 11 episode of WWHL. She got a grand introduction by host Andy Cohen, who underscored just how much of a trailblazer Ashley was for all The Real Housewives kids who would come after her. "Now, when The Real Housewives of Orange County started airing in 2006, before there was Gia [Giudice], before there was Avery [Singer], before there was Kairo [Whitfield], one of the OG Real Housekids was already paving the way," Andy said.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Kim Zolciak posts about boozy Chili’s outing after NeNe Leakes’ racism lawsuit

Kim Zolciak posted about getting boozy at Chili’s one day after her former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star, NeNe Leakes, accused her of racism in a bombshell lawsuit. Zolciak uploaded photos and videos of her margarita-filled happy hour on Instagram Thursday following news that Leakes is suing the companies behind the Bravo reality show over allegations that they “tolerated — if not, encouraged” Zolciak’s “racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior.” Zolciak’s 10-slide carousel includes a selfie with husband Kroy Biermann from inside the chain restaurant, a video showing the “Tardy for the Party” hitmaker shimmying her shoulders while clutching onto her “Presidente Margarita” and...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Margaret Josephs Says Real Housewives Of New Jersey Producers Made Teresa Giudice Leave Nashville Cast House After Explosive Bar Fight

Kicked to the curb in Nashville? On the last episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey, we saw “table flip 2.0.” The ongoing feud between Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs came to a head on the cast trip in Nashville. While the entire cast has been gossiping about Tre’s man, Luis “Louie” Ruelas‘ questionable past, […] The post Margaret Josephs Says Real Housewives Of New Jersey Producers Made Teresa Giudice Leave Nashville Cast House After Explosive Bar Fight appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
Bossip

Bloop–Bye Wigs! NeNe Leakes Sues Bravo & Andy Cohen For ‘Tolerating–If Not Encouraging’ Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Alleged Racism

A former Real Housewife of Atlanta whose been adamant that she's been discriminated against is taking things to a new LEGAL level. In a new lawsuit, NeNe Leakes is accusing Bravo, NBCUniversal, Andy Cohen, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original of "racism and creating a hostile work environment.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

What racism accusations? Kim Zolciak-Biermann guzzles margaritas and hams it up with husband after Nene Leakes claimed she made racially charged remarks in Bravo lawsuit

Kim Zolciak-Biermann appeared to brush off claims of racism on Thursday, as she was pictured drinking margaritas with her husband in the wake of a new lawsuit brought against Bravo by NeNe Leakes. NeNe Leakes on Wednesday filed a lawsuit in an Atlanta federal court, saying that the companies that...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Meghan King Tried To Come Back To Real Housewives Of Orange County, But Was Rejected

I may be in the minority here, but I miss Meghan King on Real Housewives of Orange County. Yes, she was a much younger trophy wife of dad-jean wearing Jim Edmonds. But what’s more RHOC than that? Just saying. Meghan brought a youthful exuberance to the show. Even Shannon Beador eventually changed her tune and […] The post Meghan King Tried To Come Back To Real Housewives Of Orange County, But Was Rejected appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

The Independent

618K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy