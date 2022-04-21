ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Ukrainian visa delays are a ‘national embarrassment’ says British host

By Lottie Kilraine
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38THBM_0fG0MAIx00

Visa delays under the Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme is a “national disgrace and a national embarrassment”, a British host has said.

David Turner, 53, a lawyer from Farnham, Surrey , is sponsoring four Ukrainian refugees but said only one visa has been approved almost five weeks after applying to the scheme.

“The way that the Home Office is performing is a national disgrace and a national embarrassment,” Mr Turner told the PA news agency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jeo8y_0fG0MAIx00

“I never dreamed when I filled out the application form that five weeks later, we’d still be waiting.

“It is soul-destroying listening to the accounts of what the people in Ukraine have been through and they desperately need the stability of these visas coming through.

“These people are all in a desperate situation and need to be in a place where they are safe and secure, and able, at least in some respects, to pick up their lives as soon as possible.”

Fewer than a third of Ukrainian refugees who have been issued with visas have arrived in the UK, Government figures show.

A total of 71,800 visas had been issued as of Wednesday under the Ukraine Family Scheme and the Homes for Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme, the Government said.

But, as of Monday, just 21,600 Ukrainians had arrived in the UK, according to figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and the Home Office.

These people are all in a desperate situation and need to be in a place where they are safe and secure, and able, at least in some respects, to pick up their lives as soon as possible.

David Turner

Mr Turner and his wife Bridget , who have a 16-year-old daughter and two sons aged 20 and 21, applied to the Homes for Ukraine scheme the day after it opened on March 18.

The family have offered three rooms to two Ukrainian families who have been forced to flee their homes in the capital Kyiv after Russia began shelling the city.

“We are sponsoring two middle-aged ladies, one has a 17-year-old son and one has a 19-year-old daughter, and both their husbands have not been allowed to leave Kyiv,” Mr Turner said.

“The 17-year-old is now in Latvia but his mother is still in Ukraine, but on the border because she can’t afford the cost of accommodation outside of Ukraine.

“The other two have ended up in Switzerland and as far as I know they are sleeping on a floor surviving on handouts.

“On one occasion they were reduced to eating baby food for three days in a row to survive.”

Mr Turner said it seems as though the visa applications are “disappearing into a black hole” and has turned to his local MP, Conservative Angela Richardson, for help.

“I think the application form itself is rubbish, but it’s not the obstacle here,” Mr Turner said.

“The big turnoff is the fact your application seems to end up disappearing into a black hole and you’ve got no idea whether you’re going to come out or when you’re going to come out.

“One of the other big problems is that I don’t think this issue is getting the political or media attraction as that it should be, because of the combination of partygate and Boris Johnson’s behaviour.

“Angela Richardson and her staff have been faultless. I am sure they are just as frustrated by the whole thing but they are working night and day to try to move things along.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sVuuR_0fG0MAIx00

A spokesperson for the Home Office said: “In response to Putin’s barbaric invasion we have launched one of the fastest and biggest visa schemes in UK history.

“Our Ukraine Schemes have reached a turning point, thanks to the changes we’ve made to the streamline the visa system, including simplifying the forms, and boosting staff.

“Around 3,500 applications have been processed a day in the last few days, enabling thousands more Ukrainians to come through our uncapped routes.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russian general who told troops war would be over ‘in hours’ killed in Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence ministry said another Russian general was killed in combat.Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev is the seventh general Ukraine claims to have killed since Russia invaded.Oleksiy Arestovych said Rezantsev died amid intense fighting at Chornobaivka airfield, a site near Kherson which Russian forces have been using as a command post.The general was said to be commander of Russia’s 49th Combined Arms Army.Days after the invasion began, Rezantsev was confident the Russian campaign would be successful within a matter of hours, according to a conversation intercepted by the Ukrainian army.In a call posted on social media by the army, a...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Ukrainian spy drones find massive ‘tank graveyard’ ten miles inside Russia underlining shocking scale of Putin’s losses

SPY drones have located a massive “tank graveyard” ten miles inside Russia — further underlining the scale of Vladimir Putin’s battlefield losses. Reconnaissance flights carried out by a Ukrainian intelligence unit based in a secret bunker near the border filmed dozens of pieces of damaged military hardware dumped in a field.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visas#A Visa#British#The Home Office#The Ukraine Family Scheme#Ukrainians
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
U.K.
Country
Switzerland
Slate

Republican Leader Humiliated by Audio Reconfirming He Didn’t Support Violent Overthrow of Government

After Jan. 6, 2021, according to public statements and reporting at the time, a number of Republican congressional figures who had rationalized and excused Donald Trump’s behavior during his presidency said they believed he was to blame for the violence in the Capitol that day. Some said he should resign or that they would vote to impeach and convict him to remove him from office.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Not feeling well Vlad? Putin looks unsteady in Easter church service footage showing him biting lip and fidgeting as health rumours grow and war continues to go badly

Vladimir Putin looked frail and unsteady at footage purporting to be from a midnight mass for Orthodox Easter, stoking rumours surrounding the Russian president's ailing health. He chewed his lip and appeared unsure of his footing as he stood in Moscow's Christ the Saviour Cathedral alongside the city's mayor Sergei...
RELIGION
The Independent

Ukraine ‘asked Britain to buy weapons for 7 years but was repeatedly refused over fears of provoking Putin’

Ukraine repeatedly asked to buy weapons from Britain for seven years but was refused by three successive prime ministers, according to reports. The former defence secretary Michael Fallon has accused successive governments of being reluctant to support Kyiv in the aftermath of Vladimir Putin's annexing of Crimea in 2014.When serving under former prime minister David Cameron, Mr Fallon said he was told to turn down requests for assistance in upgrading Ukraine's defences despite the Ministry of Defence wanting “to do more”.“We were stymied and we were blocked in cabinet from sending the Ukrainians the arms they needed,” Mr Fallon told...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

618K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy