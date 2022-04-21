Russian State TV Talks of 'War Against Europe and the World' After Ukraine
Pro-Putin journalist Vladimir Solovyev discussed the war in Ukraine entering "a new...www.newsweek.com
Pro-Putin journalist Vladimir Solovyev discussed the war in Ukraine entering "a new...www.newsweek.com
Good news, Russia will have too many internal problems to fight most of the world.Putin's invasion has created 5 million+ refugees who will become 5 million + terrorists with easy access to Russia and enough hatred to target every Russian with fear, mutilation, and death. Putin has removed Eussia's humanity, so sympathy with Russians will be rare. Putin has set the standards of brutality so low, any russian is a potential target, and any weapon is viable. The more horrific the damage the better. Schools,hospitals, refugee convoys, and apartments were targeted by Russian so no target in or out of Russia is safe if it contains Russians. This will be a terrorist actions that will last decades if needed to provide the Ukraine with revenge. Nations that fear putin and Russia are better off if Russia is fighting internal terrorists so the terrorists will be funded, trained, and supported. Now thank putin.
Russia state t.v. Is the voice of Putin. It’s a way of getting Russia’s people ready for whatever Putin plans on doing.
If Russia starts a war with any of the main countries then everyone is going to get in on it and the world will be destroyed praying that never happens
Comments / 57