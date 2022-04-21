ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian State TV Talks of 'War Against Europe and the World' After Ukraine

By Giulia Carbonaro
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pro-Putin journalist Vladimir Solovyev discussed the war in Ukraine entering "a new...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 57

ch
3d ago

Good news, Russia will have too many internal problems to fight most of the world.Putin's invasion has created 5 million+ refugees who will become 5 million + terrorists with easy access to Russia and enough hatred to target every Russian with fear, mutilation, and death. Putin has removed Eussia's humanity, so sympathy with Russians will be rare. Putin has set the standards of brutality so low, any russian is a potential target, and any weapon is viable. The more horrific the damage the better. Schools,hospitals, refugee convoys, and apartments were targeted by Russian so no target in or out of Russia is safe if it contains Russians. This will be a terrorist actions that will last decades if needed to provide the Ukraine with revenge. Nations that fear putin and Russia are better off if Russia is fighting internal terrorists so the terrorists will be funded, trained, and supported. Now thank putin.

Reply(4)
27
Trump'slying
3d ago

Russia state t.v. Is the voice of Putin. It’s a way of getting Russia’s people ready for whatever Putin plans on doing.

Reply(2)
12
Scrotie Mcboogerballs
3d ago

If Russia starts a war with any of the main countries then everyone is going to get in on it and the world will be destroyed praying that never happens

Reply(2)
4
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Maria Zakharova
Person
Carl Bildt
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The US Sun

Warmongering Putin showing signs of psychosis and hearing ‘voices inside his head’ after lockdown, expert claims

WARMONGERING Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been showing signs of psychosis and hearing voices inside his head after isolating during lockdown, an expert has claimed. The tyrant has become increasingly paranoid over the past few months, holding meetings across an abnormally large table and fearing someone in his own circle could poison him.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian World#Russian State Tv Talks#The World#Pro Putin Tv#Ukrainians#Nato#Twitter#Swedish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

Zelensky claims Russia troops are ‘cutting out civilians’ tongues’ and want to make Ukrainians ‘silent slaves’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian troops of “cutting out civilians’ tongues” in Ukraine among a list of gruesome atrocities.Speaking to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky told council members about alleged attacks that had taken place by Russian president Vladimir Putin’s troops “just for pleasure” in recently liberated towns in Ukraine. Appearing via video link, Mr Zelensky described how civilians had been shot in the back of the head after being tortured, blown up with grenades in their homes and crushed to death by tanks while in cars.He added that those responsible should immediately be...
MILITARY
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
894K+
Followers
90K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy