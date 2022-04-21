ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malcolm Nance: Michael Flynn 'Literally Ate Putin's Bread'

By Jon Jackson
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The analyst fired back at Flynn after the former national security adviser criticized him for joining Ukraine's foreign...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 22

AP_000303.8d93292596414c54b86cacc77442a5db.1953
3d ago

Salute to You Malcom! A True Man on all Levels! Very admirable the Sacrifice you made to help Ukrainians! Absolutely incredible! Thank You!

Reply(1)
37
Jennifer Peterson
3d ago

Nance has more heart, dignity, and compassion then Flynn could comprehend. They are two different types of couls, that's for sure

Reply(1)
23
Joan Castle
2d ago

Michael Flynn sold out our country to putin, TREASON! INSURRECTIONIST Trump pardons Flynn and both trump and Flynn are free spreading anti American propaganda because DOJ does not do its job and protect us from domestic terrorism! GARLAND IS A FAILURE

Reply
12
Fox News

Barr: Durham appears to have 'dug very deep', uncovered 'good information' on Russia probe

Special Counsel John Durham has made significant headway in investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, former Attorney General Bill Barr told Fox News on Friday. Barr, who served under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Donald Trump, said that if there is a case to be brought against any further defendants in the matter, Durham is one who is not reticent to bring it.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says Hunter Biden saga has 'a lot of smoke' but calls it 'Trump conspiracy theories'

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continues to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal even as multiple news outlets have begun verifying the emails from his laptop that were previously avoided during the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell led a panel discussion on Wednesday condemning former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Special Counsel John Durham releases damning text message 'proving' Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman lied to FBI when he said he wasn't working for DNC: 'I’m coming on my own - not on behalf of a client or company'

A newly-revealed text message allegedly 'proves' that lawyer Michael Sussman lied to the FBI to hide his links to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign when he presented the bureau with purported links between Donald Trump and a Russian bank. In a Monday court filing, Special Counsel...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Megyn Kelly claims she considered moving to CNN from Fox News after she got 'a huge offer' from Jeff Zucker but turned it down because she didn't think her fans would switch on the left-leaning network

Megyn Kelly has revealed that she considered moving to CNN after she was given a 'huge offer' by then-network boss Jeff Zucker. Although Kelly did not give details as to the exact nature of the offer, she explained on her eponymous podcast that she decided to turn down Zucker because she did not think that her loyal audience would move across with her and watch the left-leaning network.
CELEBRITIES
