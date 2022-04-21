Malcolm Nance: Michael Flynn 'Literally Ate Putin's Bread'

Special Counsel John Durham has made significant headway in investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, former Attorney General Bill Barr told Fox News on Friday. Barr, who served under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Donald Trump, said that if there is a case to be brought against any further defendants in the matter, Durham is one who is not reticent to bring it.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 16 DAYS AGO