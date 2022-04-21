Malcolm Nance: Michael Flynn 'Literally Ate Putin's Bread'
The analyst fired back at Flynn after the former national security adviser criticized him for joining Ukraine's foreign...www.newsweek.com
Salute to You Malcom! A True Man on all Levels! Very admirable the Sacrifice you made to help Ukrainians! Absolutely incredible! Thank You!
Nance has more heart, dignity, and compassion then Flynn could comprehend. They are two different types of couls, that's for sure
Michael Flynn sold out our country to putin, TREASON! INSURRECTIONIST Trump pardons Flynn and both trump and Flynn are free spreading anti American propaganda because DOJ does not do its job and protect us from domestic terrorism! GARLAND IS A FAILURE
