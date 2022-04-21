ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Live: Police give update after suspect arrested in murder of Orsolya Gaal, NYC mother found stuffed in duffel bag

By The Black Chronicle News Service
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities have made an arrest in the death of Orsolya Gaal, a 51-year-old wife and mother who was stabbed to death in a horrific killing in New York City. David Bonola, 44, has been charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, police said Thursday morning....

