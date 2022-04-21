ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jay Williams calls out Steve Nash's 'inability' to adjust offense vs. Celtics

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3Giv_0fG0E3vR00

The Brooklyn Nets squandered a 17-point lead in Game 2 against the Celtics and struggled to score at all in the fourth quarter, allowing Boston to take a commanding 2-0 series lead on Wednesday night.

The Nets will now need to complete a historically unlikely comeback. In the Celtics’ storied history, the team is 40-1 all-time when leading a series 2-0.

According to ESPN’s Jay Williams, a major difference in the series is coaching ability. Williams lauded Celtics coach Ime Udoka’s defensive plan to contain Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving – who combined for just 37 points in Game 2.

Williams pointed out that Udoka’s schemes were strengthened by the fact that the Nets ran the same offensive sets over and over – a product of Nash’s “inability” to adjust on the fly.

“The plan was a masterpiece by coach Udoka. You know what the plan was on the opposite side? It was the demise of a decision by both KD and Kyrie to have Steve Nash as their coach.

I’ve said it multiple times on this show. So many people around the league have talked about Steve Nash’s inability for in-game adjusting. And we saw that in their offense so many times in the second half. It was just… they were so stagnant. The ball died in either KD or Kyrie’s hands. Nobody was moving off the ball. And that’s when you talk about Boston going on a 23-4 run in the fourth quarter and coming back.

This comes down to coaching, to me. There needs to be schemes that are put in place for these guys to be the best version of themselves. But at the end of the day, KD and Kyrie were the ones that stamped Steve Nash to be that guy.”

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react as Blake Griffin hints who is to blame for Game 3 loss

As the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a 0-3 hole to the Boston Celtics, you can sort of feel the roof caving in on a difficult season. The Celtics had the Nets outclassed in this one. Kevin Durant has been in a funk this series and it persisted at Barclays Center. We didn’t expect that at all. At one point, head coach Steve Nash turned to Blake Griffin to provide a spark. Momentarily it worked. But then, like all other tacts an outmatched Nets unit tried, it fell short. And after the game, Griffin didn’t think the team had the appropriate amount of “attention to detail” or the right “spirit” to get the big win.
NBA
The Spun

NBA Legend Has A Harsh Message For Steve Nash

The Brooklyn Nets find themselves in an 0-2 hole at the hands of the Boston Celtics. Is Steve Nash to blame for the disappointing postseason start? At least one NBA legend thinks so. Charles Oakley told TMZ Sports this week he isn’t so sure Nash is the right guy for...
BROOKLYN, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Couldn’t Stop Laughing At What Charles Barkley Said: “When A Guy Is Banging You, You Spin Off Of Him.”

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have made a career off of making fun of each other since their playing days. Since Shaquille O'Neal joined Inside The NBA on TNT, the two former MVPs have constantly poked fun at each other while discussing basketball. The dynamic and the rapport the two legends have with each other is one of the many reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is one of the most entertaining basketball shows on the air today.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Explained Why He Chose No. 23 In The NBA: "My Brother Wore The 45, Which Was My Number. So I Chose Half Of What His Jersey Is, Which Is 22.5... I Would Rather Have 23."

Once they become big enough, players start to be recognized by a lot of factors other than their names. Nicknames, signature moves, and of course, jersey numbers become synonymous with the best in the NBA. And nobody comes close to Michael Jordan in terms of fame and popularity at their basketball peak. MJ's jump became iconic, so there's no doubting the fact that No. 23 was always going to be associated with him.
NBA
NJ.com

At 85, former Knicks great is still kicking up a storm with documentary

It was a time when the NCAA and the NIT could never be accused of being colorblind. No non-white team had ever been invited to their invitation-only block parties. Meanwhile, down in Nashville, Tenn., a man named John McClendon had begun an incredible coaching career at what was then named Tennessee A&I College. Recognized as the first African American basketball coach at a predominantly white university and the first African American head coach in any professional sport, McClendon didn’t know it just yet, but a teenaged Renaissance man-in-training, was playing in a high school basketball game that would change both of their lives.
NBA
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe sends definitive message to Shaedon Sharpe

While Shaedon Sharpe will likely never suit up in a Kentucky uniform, his Wildcat teammate and Wooden Award-winning big man Oscar Tshiebwe has been advocating for his return with the hopes to become one of the most dominant teams in the country next season. “He is definitely a bucket,” Tshiebwe...
LEXINGTON, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Is Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving about to quit on the his team?

There are more than a few fans of the Boston Celtics who will say that when the going gets tough, Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving gets going — and they are not talking about his game on the court so much as his commitment to his current situation. When the Cleveland Cavaliers lost in five games to the Golden State Warriors in 2017, Irving forced his way out and to the Celtics.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Kd
The Spun

Charlotte Reportedly Makes Decision On Head Coach

The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly parting ways with head coach James Borrego. According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA’s Charlotte franchise is dismissing Borrego. The Hornets went 43-39 under his watch last season. This is a pretty surprising decision. The Hornets were on a steady, upward trajectory each...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Shaquille O'Neal says he'd coach the Lakers 'if they offered me $25 million a year'

As the Los Angeles Lakers search for a new head coach to replace Frank Vogel, Shaquille O'Neal threw his name in the hat ... sort of. During a recent episode of the "Big Podcast with Shaq," the NBA legend and current basketball analyst said he would take the head coach job with the Lakers, not an assistant job, if they met his $25 million per year requirement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

100K+
Followers
146K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy