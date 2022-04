Kyle Schwarber might be counting down the days to the strike zone being enforced electronically if Sunday was any indication. Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader struck the Philadelphia Phillies slugger out looking on the penultimate out of Milwaukee's 1-0 victory. The only issue was the fact the 3-2 pitch was clearly out of the strike zone and should have resulted in a walk.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO