A man died in a traffic collision in Redlands, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division. On March 25 at 7:37 p.m., Redlands Police Department officers responded to S. Mountain Avenue and Almond Avenue to investigate the incident. A pedestrian, Kristofer Foehner, a 38-year-old resident of San Bernardino,...

REDLANDS, CA ・ 28 DAYS AGO