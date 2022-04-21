ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Who Purchased Brady’s ‘Final’ Touchdown Reveals Identity

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZeUKV_0fG08Rsl00

A Miami-based real estate broker revealed himself as the man who purchased Brady’s “final” touchdown pass.

The man who bought Tom Brady’s “final” touchdown pass has revealed his identity.

Miami-based real estate broker Ron Firman bid $518,628 for the ball that Brady threw to receiver Mike Evans in the NFC Divisional game against the Rams. The quarterback announced his retirement from the NFL a few weeks later, and Firman bid on what he believed to be the final touchdown pass of Brady’s career.

Alas, it was not the final touchdown pass for the greatest quarterback of all time, as Brady seemingly ended his retirement just as quickly as he announced it.

The sale of the football was voided last week by the auction house that sold Firman the football, and the auction house released the following statement : “Following Tom Brady’s unretirement, and after discussions with both the buyer and consignor, we have mutually agreed to void the sale of the football.”

Firman told Inside Edition that the football was never going to simply be hung up on a wall in his home.

“[The football] should not be on one billionaire’s wall,” Firman said.

He added, “[The auction house] was going to help me place it in a museum.”

Despite the fact that the football did not represent the final touchdown pass of Brady’s career, that won’t stop Firman from placing a bid on it again.

“I’m going to be bidding on that ball again,” he said.

