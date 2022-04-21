ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Johnny Depp elicits laughs with happy hour joke as he recalls doing drugs with Marilyn Manson

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P0C9T_0fG06jK100

Johnny Depp got a laugh from the courtroom as he said every hour is “happy hour” and recalled doing drugs with Marilyn Manson , giving him a pill to stop him from talking so much.

The defamation trial between Mr Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

Johnny Depp trial – latest updates

Heard lawyer Ben Rottenborn asked Mr Depp about his drug use, to which Mr Depp said he “found” drugs at an early age. Mr Depp said earlier in the trial that he first took one of his mother’s “nerve pills” at the age of 11.

Mr Rottenborn asked Mr Depp if he remembered taking pills with Mr Manson, to which Mr Depp said he once gave Marilyn Manson a pill so that he would stop talking so much.

Mr Depp said he was struggling in the spring of 2013.

“You would sometimes drink whiskey during the morning at that time?” Mr Rottenborn asked.

“I mean, isn’t happy hour any time,” Mr Depp responded.

Mr Depp said that a box shown in an image in court wasn’t used to carry cocaine, “but it looks like it would fit”.

In her 2018 op-ed, Ms Heard partly wrote that “like many women, I had been harassed and sexually assaulted by the time I was of college age. But I kept quiet — I did not expect filing complaints to bring justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim”.

“Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out,” she added at the time.

While Mr Depp isn’t named in the piece, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false”. Mr Depp is seeking damages of “not less than $50m”.

Ms Heard has filed a $100m counterclaim against Mr Depp for nuisance and immunity from his allegations.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Johnny Depp reacts to photo Amber Heard took of him asleep with spilt ice cream while he was on opioids

The jury in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown a photo of Mr Depp asleep on a couch with ice cream spilt across his lap. Mr Depp said he had worked a 17-hour day, taken some opioids, and that Ms Heard gave him the ice cream “because she knew what was going to happen”. Johnny Depp trial – live updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard & Elon Musk: Their Rumored Relationship & Why He’ll Testify In Her Johnny Depp Trial

Johnny Depp called on the billionaire to reveal all of his communications with his ex-wife during the defamation trial. One of the most surprising people set to to testify in the defamation trial for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Elon is expected to testify via video call during the trial, via court documents. The SpaceX founder has been subpoenaed to turn over all communications that he had with Amber about her ex-husband, as well as all the messages from various points in their alleged relationship. Many texts are expected to be read and released as a result of the trial. Find out all the details about why Elon is being called on to testify here.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Distractify

Who Is the Father of Amber Heard's Baby? She Had a Daughter in 2021

Actress Amber Heard has been making headlines with her high-profile court trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, but in 2021, Amber shocked the world by revealing she had welcomed a daughter via surrogate. The news was entirely unexpected and left fans with lots of questions regarding the baby's father, who at the time was not revealed to the public.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s friend ejected as witness as she admits watching clips of defamation trial

A friend of Johnny Depp was ejected as a witness while testifying in the defamation trial opposing Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.Gina Deuters, who is married to a member of Depp’s staff and is herself a close friend of the actor’s, gave testimony on Thursday (14 April) at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia.She answered questions about Depp’s drugs and alcohol use, telling the court she had seen him use weed and cocaine occasionally, and that she had seen him drink alcohol. Deuters testified that she had never seen Depp be violent or angry after using any substances or...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp faces major setback in $100m Amber Heard defamation battle

Johnny Depp has suffered a setback in his ongoing $100m (£76m) defamation battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.Pirates of the Caribbean star Depp sued Heard for libel after The Washington Post published her 2018 opinion piece, in which she wrote about her experience of domestic violence.Depp’s lawyers claim the article – which does not mention Depp by name – falsely implies the Aquaman star was physically and sexually abused by Depp when they were married.On Thursday (24 March), a judge ruled that Heard can argue to a jury that she should be protected from a libel lawsuit because her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Marilyn Manson
Cinema Blend

Those Rumors Amber Heard Was Nearly Replaced In Aquaman 2 May Not Just Be Rumors, Could Come Up In Her Trial With Johnny Depp

Being a celebrity is a dream for many, but the notoriety can definitely have its downsides. Amber Heard knows this all too well, as she’s been in a legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp for years. The drama has the potential to have an effect on both actors’ careers, including Heard’s ongoing role in the DCEU. And those rumors that she was nearly replaced in Aquaman 2 might not be just rumors, and could even come up in her trial with Depp.
MOVIES
The Independent

Nurse says Amber Heard tried to ‘instigate’ Johnny Depp by following him ‘from room to room’

Johnny Depp’s private nurse Debbie Lloyd said during his defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard that she would try to “instigate” Mr Depp by following him “from room to room and not give him his space”. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s sister says Amber Heard called him ‘old and fat’ and his family was ‘devastated’ with the marriage

Johnny Depp’s sister says Amber Heard called him “old and fat” and that the actor’s family was “devastated” at his marriage to her.Christi Dembrowski made the claims as she took the stand as the first witness in the multi-million dollar defamation trial in Virginia, in which Depp claims that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser.She told the court that while she had seen Ms Heard “be nice” to her brother, she had also seen her “be not nice” and gave details of one such confrontation.“This one really stayed...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Domestic Violence#The Washington Post
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial: Piers Morgan calls Amber Heard and Depp ‘supreme narcissists’ amid ongoing legal battle

Piers Morgan has described Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as “supreme narccicists” amid the couple’s ongoing high-profile legal battle.A multi-million-dollar defamation lawsuit is currently playing out in a Virginia courtroom, after Depp claimed a 2018 article written by Heard in The Washington Post – in which she spoke about domestic violence towards women – implied Depp, her ex-husband, was an abuser.Although Heard did not identify the actor in the piece, lawyers for Depp claim Heard’s allegations have damaged his career.Depp previously lost a defamation case in the UK against The Sun, after he was described in print as a...
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Amber Heard Reportedly Almost Didn’t Return For ‘Aquaman 2’ Over “Chemistry” Concerns With Jason Momoa

Warner Bros. has had a string of bad luck, having to sever ties with actors such as Johnny Depp who was removed from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and replaced with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen after domestic abuse allegations became too hard to ignore. Depp’s co-star Ezra Miller (“The Flash,” “Justice League”) is also reportedly getting the boot from the studio after a recent arrest in Hawaii, seeing the actor potentially removed from both the Potterverse and DCEU in the future.
MOVIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp smirks as court hears he’s obsessed with Elon Musk

Johnny Depp smirked in a Virginia courtroom when a lawyer for Amber Heard suggested that the Hollywood star was “obsessed” with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.Depp has brought a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit in Virginia against his former wife, claiming that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser. The actor appeared to stifle a laugh during opening statements in the case, when Ms Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, told the civil jury of 11 people that “Johny Depp is obsessed with Elon Musk”.The billionaire tech entrepreneur has been listed as a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard’s Daughter: Everything To Know About Baby Oonagh Paige Heard

The ‘Aquaman’ actress is the proud mama of one adorable baby girl. Find out all about Oonagh Paige here!. Amber Heard is one of Hollywood’s hottest actresses, as she keeps busy lighting up the screen as a superhero in the Aquaman franchise or gaining Oscar buzz for her dramatic turn in The Danish Girl. The 35-year-old Texas native first found fame for her horror indie flick All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, before firing on all cylinders with her work in Machete Kills and The Rum Diaries. Up next for the star is a leading role in the thriller Run Way with Me.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

616K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy