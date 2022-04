** Please consult your doctor for the most accurate advice about your health and wellbeing. As a former mental health nurse who has personally struggled with mental health and alcohol addiction issues, I think this topic doesn’t receive enough attention. In my practice, I saw many people come into hospital with both of these issues. Unfortunately, the treatments and approach rarely overlapped in a meaningful way. This meant that people often fell through the cracks causing both issues to spiral out of control.

