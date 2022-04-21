ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Rustic New Nashville-Area Concert Venue, Timberhawk Hall, Set for 2023 Opening

By Chris Willman
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12e1K9_0fG04eyo00

Click here to read the full article.

A new venue set to open in the Nashville area in early 2023, Timberhawk Hall , is looking to bring concertgoers slightly outside of town to an area that hasn’t seen much live music activity, the city of Madison, with a rootsy vibe in an almost barn-like setting.

The concert hall, whose plans have been known to the local music community for a while but were just announced Thursday, will have a capacity of 1,000 attendees standing or 600 seated. It’s located a few miles northeast of downtown Nashville, in a suburban area of an incorporated historic city that some have characterized as “the next East Nashville,” both for its next-door status to the latter community and the number of musicians moving there.

Even though the new venue isn’t even officially in his jurisdiction, Nashville mayor John Cooper weighed in on the project and welcomed it to the greater community. “The Timberhawk Hall project provides a first-class venue that will be enjoyed and appreciated across our community, by residents and visitors alike,” Cooper said in a statement. “I’m grateful to all who have been involved in this important neighborhood investment and excited for its official opening.” (Pictured above is an artist’s rendering of the venue, currently under construction.)

The project is described as the brainchild of brothers Fred, Duncan and Patrick Kennedy. It may be another name, though, that offers hope to Nashville music fans about the hall’s possible booking policies. Santo Pullella has been hired as senior talent buyer after a decade in that role at 3rd & Lindsley, one of Nashville’s most reliable and well-loved clubs for nightly rock and Americana shows.

The stage will be surrounded by 100-year-old barnwood, in addition to predominant stonework, according to information released by the new venue’s backers. Most of the handiwork is said to come from local companies and craftspeople as well as more artisanal sources outside the area. Nashville’s Centric Architecture designed the project.

In addition to the main hall, the campus will incorporate a beer garden and a separate two-story green room for artists and their crews.

The architects “ensured that the main hall — where concerts take place—and its surrounding campus were designed to recall other notable buildings in the Madison area,” a statement says, “employing hand-hewn stonework that mirrors the town’s many stone buildings, as well as art and design details that connect Timberhawk to the area’s history as a rail hub.” The timbers come from Montana’s reclaimed timber specialist Big Timberworks, and the art-glass windows were designed by Katherine E. Bash and generated at Germany’s glass and mosaic studio Mayer of Munich. Among the local craftspeople used, Jim Sherraden, who led Nashville’s Hatch Show Print for 30 years, is the designer of the colorful decorative tile visitors will see immediately upon entering.

“The intention we have at Timberhawk Hall is to create a dynamic playground for established and emerging artists, where the whole community feels welcome and can share in this live creation with the artists,” said Pullella. “We hope the fans feel inspired by their experience and take that energy home with them.”

Said co-founder Fred Kennedy, ““The most rewarding part of working Timberhawk has been seeing how a project can have the opportunity and the potential to affect the community, and be a part of that community. It’s amazing to see how important that is to the community, and how much they care.”

Timberhawk Hall is located next to Amqui Station, a preserved 1910 train station. Amqui Station was once  owned by Johnny Cash, who moved it to his home in Hendersonville, but it was returned to Madison to be a museum and community space. Some of the details of Timberhawk Hall are said to make a connection between it and the immediate area’s history as a rail hub.

Information about the new structure says that “the timber frame was built without nails or screws, instead employing wooden mortise and tenon joints — a centuries-old technique rarely found in modern buildings, particularly of this scale — to further emphasize craftsmanship and enhance the building’s acoustics.” The venue will also incorporate LED lighting for the watercolor glass windows so that “even if it’s dark out, these windows will shine.”

Amber Harris will serve as marketing director. She was previously with Reese Witherspoon’s lifestyle brand Draper James as well as fashion brand Michael Kors and the Nashville hotel/apartment complex Aertson Midtown. Danny Poland has been hired as technical director. He’s a three-time Emmy winner who’s worked with PBS’s “Bluegrass Underground,” Vince Gill and Nickel Creek, among others.

Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Ashley Williams, Ryan Paevey to Star in Hallmark’s Summer Nights Film ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. This year’s “Summer Nights” programming event is officially underway at Hallmark Channel, as production has kicked off on a new movie, “Two Tickets to Paradise.” The film, being shot on location at the iconic Royal Hawaiian Resort in Oahu, Hawaii, stars Ashley Williams, Ryan Paevey and Mary-Margaret Humes. “Two Tickets to Paradise,” an Island Film Group Production, is executive produced by Jason Sallee. Ric Galindez and Roy Tjio are producers on the movie, with Dustin Rikert directing the script by Tracy Andreen and Kevin Taft. Last year, Hallmark Channel premieres six original movies in May...
MOVIES
Variety

Candace Cameron Bure Won’t Appear in Hallmark’s Holiday Lineup, ‘Aurora Teagarden’ Not Moving Forward (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. After 29 films with Hallmark Channel, Candace Cameron Bure will not be starring in any upcoming projects with the Crown Media network and there are no plans for new “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” films, multiple sources tell Variety. On Tuesday, GAC Media, run by former Crown Media president Bill Abbott, announced a megadeal with Bure. Not only will she develop, produce and star in programming across both GAC Family and GAC Living, she will also be in an executive role at GAC and help to curate programming for the networks overall. She is set to develop and...
MOVIES
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Montana State
City
Hendersonville, TN
City
Nashville, TN
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Popculture

Food Network Star Returns to Hosting in Wake of High-Profile Divorce

Former Food Network star Gina Neely is returning to the spotlight as the Bluff City Life host for Action News 5 in Memphis, Tennessee. A native of Memphis, Neely co-hosted Food Network's Down Home With The Neelys with her then-husband, Pat Neely, from 2008 to 2014. "Gina Neely is the perfect person to host Bluff City Life," said Action News 5 Vice President and General Manager Jonathan Mitchell. "Her enthusiasm and passion for this city are evident the moment you meet her. We are excited to welcome her to the team."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Concert Hall#East Nashville#Concerts
Variety

35th Israel Film Fest in L.A. Opens With Avi Nesher’s ‘Image of Victory’ – Film News in Brief

Click here to read the full article. Israel Film Fest in L.A., the largest showcase of Israeli cinema and television in North America is celebrating its 35th year, unspooling May 5 to May 26 in theaters and virtually. The opening night film on May 5, coinciding with Israel Independence Day, is Avi Nesher’s “Image of Victory,” screening at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills. This year’s edition includes five U.S. premieres with a total of 30 features, docs and shorts. Ahead of the festival, Henry Winkler will be honored with the Career Achievement Award and philanthropist David Weiner will be honored...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rutherford Source

New England Style Seafood Restaurant Opens in Nashville’s Assembly Food Hall

Assembly Food Hall, the massive downtown dining and entertainment destination, announced the addition of Dock Local, an ultra-fresh seafood restaurant partner. Dock Local opened this week, offering Assembly Food Hall guests an elevated seafood option. Expanding from its homebase in Dallas, Dock Local’s mouthwatering coastal goodness transports customers from downtown...
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

Hulu Down: Users Report Widespread Problems Accessing Streaming Service

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Hulu experienced broad technical difficulties Thursday for more than two hours, as thousands of users spanning the U.S. logged complaints about problems with streaming video and accessing the Hulu app. At about 10:45 p.m. ET, a rep for Disney Streaming Services, which operates Hulu, said in an email, “We have resolved the technical issue that temporarily impacted Hulu. We apologize for the inconvenience.” The spokesperson did not say whether customers would be eligible for refunds because of the outage. User reports of issues with Hulu began to spike around 8 p.m. ET, according to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Variety

Andrew Garfield on Immersing Himself in Mormon Culture for FX’s ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’: ‘I Like a Challenge’

Click here to read the full article. It’s only been about three weeks since the end of awards season, but, on Wednesday night, Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield was back on a red carpet in Hollywood for the premiere of his new series, “Under the Banner of Heaven.” The FX project marks Garfield’s first miniseries, with the actor playing Detective Jeb Pyre, a Mormon man whose faith is shaken by an unthinkable crime. Based on the non-fiction book by Jon Krakauer, the show’s seven episodes follow the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her...
MOVIES
Variety

Jean Smart Shares the One Role She’d Love to Revisit: ‘I Would Kill to Play a Part Like That Again’

Click here to read the full article. Ahead of her Hollywood Walk of Fame honor, icon Jean Smart looked back at some of her incredible roles — including the one that put her on the map globally. In 1985, she joined CBS’ “Designing Women” as Charlene Frazier Stillfield, a role she held for five seasons. The sitcom earned 18 Emmy nominations and catapulted Smart’s career — and she completely knows why. “There weren’t a lot of shows that were just about women back then. Linda [Bloodworth-Thomason] is such a good writer that she made the characters so distinct from each other,” she...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Limited Series – Amanda Seyfried and Lily James Among Stunning Transformations in the Race

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

58K+
Followers
51K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy