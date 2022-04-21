ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will ‘Furiosa’ Star Anya Taylor-Joy Shave Her Head for ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Prequel? ‘She Wants To’

By Marc Malkin
 3 days ago
Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety .”

Anya Taylor-Joy is hoping to shave her head for her starring role in “ Furiosa ,” George Miller’s “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel. “She wants to, but George doesn’t want her to,” the movie’s costume designer, Jenny Beavan , tells me. “So I don’t know whether she will or not.”

Charlize Theron famously buzzed her locks for her turn as Furiosa in “Fury Road.”

I’ve asked Taylor-Joy about her hair plans a couple of times since she signed onto the project. She has always politely declined to comment.

It’s been a little over three years since “Bird Box” became a bona fide hit on Netflix, with Nielsen reporting that 26 million viewers watched the Sandra Bullock horror thriller in its first week of release.

So where in the world is the sequel? Josh Malerman , author of the “Bird Box” novel, claimed in July 2020 that Netflix was developing a second film. Director Susanne Bier tells me she’s ready to work on a follow-up. “I want to,” she said at the premiere of her latest project, Showtime’s “The First Lady.” When I asked Bier when the sequel was happening, she replied, “Good question, right?”

How do Kristen Stewart and fiancée Dylan Meyer relax? “We hang out with the dog, there’s some golfing — classic chilling stuff,” Meyer tells me. Stewart, just off her whirlwind “Spencer” press tour and awards campaign, adds, “We got really into backgammon.”

SIGHTINGS: “And Just Like That…” creator Michael Patrick King having dinner at Bottega Louie in West Hollywood … CAA boss Bryan Lourde and Bruce Bozzi dining at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas confirms that Celine Dion has an original number in the upcoming romantic drama “It’s All Coming Back to You.” “She has recorded a song,” Chopra Jonas tells me. Co-star Sam Heughan first teased the tune and a Dion cameo in the movie during a recent appearance on the “Just for Variety” podcast.

“I’ve been a Celine fan since I was a child,” Chopra Jonas says. “She’s a boss. She lives life on her own terms. She loves fashion. She loves her fans.” In fact, years ago, Chopra Jonas was sleeping in a Paris hotel room when she heard a “loud roar” outside at about 1 a.m. “We looked out the balcony, and Celine was in the street on top of her car singing with her fans for 45 minutes,” Chopra Jonas recalls.

“CODA” star Daniel Durant wants to play a superhero. “I love Spider-Man and Superman,” he says. “I’d love to play someone strong. I can also do romance.”

Speaking of Spider-Man, did you know that Andrew Garfield ’s Spidey friendship with Tobey Maguire has continued to blossom after they appeared together in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”? Maguire was Garfield’s guest at a recent screening of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” at CAA’s Los Angeles offices. “Andrew was waiting in the lobby, and then Tobey showed up, and they embraced and went in to watch the movie together. It was very cute,” an eyewitness tells me.

It’s no surprise that Jonathan Majors has muscled up for his role in “Creed III,” the latest installment of Michael B. Jordan ’s “Rocky” franchise. He trained for at least a year to prepare. His hands have become so big he couldn’t even squeeze on a wristband for the Chanel pre-Oscars party. “Over time, they just got bigger and bigger,” Majors says. Despite playing a boxer in the movie, which marks Jordan’s directorial debut, Majors insists he wasn’t left with any injuries: “I got punched in the face about 100 times, but it’s all OK!”

General Hospital's Maurice Benard Drops a Bombshell About His Future as Sonny: 'I Hate to Say That, But… '

The Emmy winner is as happy as can be on the show right now. Nevertheless…. During a live State of Mind on April 24, General Hospital leading man Maurice Benard fielded a question about his future that yielded an answer that’s sure to put a chill in the hearts of Sonny fans. First, he explained that his satisfaction with his work on the soap came and went in “waves,” adding, “I’m really happy right now.”
Johnny Depp tells defamation trial he feared Amber Heard was having an affair with James Franco

Johnny Depp tells defamation trial he feared Amber Heard was having an affair with James Franco
CELEBRITIES
