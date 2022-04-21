ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘The Masked Singer’ Falls to Season Low Viewership With Controversial Rudy Giuliani Unmasking

By Jennifer Maas
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Vl4h_0fG04cDM00

Click here to read the full article.

After months of criticism and anticipation, “ The Masked Singer ” episode featuring the unmasking of Rudy Giuliani finally aired Wednesday on Fox. The show’s installment with the former mayor of New York City and former personal attorney for President Donald Trump, got a 0.6 demo rating and 3.6 million total viewers, according to fast-affiliate Nielsen data.

Viewership for Season 7 has been in flux since its March 9 premiere, with the Fox celebrity singing competition drawing a season high of 4.3 million viewers on March 30, only to reach a season low of 3.9 million last Wednesday — which was beat by last night’s new low. “The Masked Singer’s” demo has also taken a hit, going from a 1.0 with the seventh-season opener down to a 0.6 for the week-ago episode, which it matched this week.

Last night’s 8 p.m. airing of “The Masked Singer” was easily bested by its time-slot competition, CBS’ “Survivor” and NBC’s “Chicago Med,” in audience size. “Survivor” had a 0.8 rating and 5.2 million viewers, while “Chicago Med” had a 0.6 and 6.5 million. “Masked Singer” did manage to top the 8 o’clock programming blocks on ABC, with the “The Goldbergs” and “The Wonder Years” combining to draw a 0.4 and 2.3 million viewers for the hour, and The CW, which got 895,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating for its special “Freddie Mercury: The Final Act.”

Final numbers for Wednesday primetime will be available later on Thursday, and Variety will update this story at that time.

To date, this season of “The Masked Singer” has averaged a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.1 million total viewers in Live + Same Day Nielsen data. In “most current” data, which includes a week’s worth of delayed viewing, “The Masked Singer” rises to an average of 5.9 million viewers.

On Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer,” Giuliani, disguised as the contestant Jack in the Box, sang “Bad to the Bone” by George Thorogood and the Destroyers. His character received the fewest votes and was cut from the lineup and unmasked at the end of the episode, which promoted panelist Ken Jeong to say, “I’m done,” and leave the set.

“With all of the controversy that’s surrounding you right now, I think it surprises us all that you’re here on ‘The Masked Singer,'” host Nick Cannon said, with Giuliani adding: “Me too.”

Giuliani said on stage that “the main reason” he decided to do “The Masked Singer” — a Fox casting choice that received enormous backlash when it was first leaked by Deadline earlier this year — is because he just had a granddaughter. “I want her to know that you should try everything, even things that are completely unlike you and unlikely,” Giuliani said. “I couldn’t think of anything more unlike me and unlikely than this. And I enjoy the show, I have for years, and it just seemed like it would be fun. I don’t get to have a lot of fun.”

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 10

Joan Stevens
3d ago

Would not care if that ridiculous program went off the air completely

Reply
8
Ronald E. Misenar
3d ago

Time to boycott this. Like the republicans are doing to Disney.

Reply(2)
8
Related
Variety

Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Turn Is the Show’s Worst Decision Yet (Column)

Click here to read the full article. Perhaps the only gratifying thing about Rudy Giuliani’s appearance on “The Masked Singer” is that the element of surprise the show’s producers craved was ruined in advance. Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer” saw former New York City mayor and lawyer for former President Donald Trump revealed as the Jack in the Box. Fitting his costume, the disguised Giuliani explosively popped out of his captivity to perform George Thorogood and the Destroyers’ “Bad to the Bone” after a dancer turned his crank, to squeals of delight from the show’s audience and judges. There...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Oscars Producer Told Academy Not to Remove Will Smith Because It’s Not What Chris Rock Wanted

Click here to read the full article. Will Packer, who co-produced last Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards ceremony along with Shayla Cowan, spoke in depth Friday morning on “Good Morning America” about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. The incident occurred during the Oscars, after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head while presenting the documentary feature category. Packer said he thought it was a bit when the slap first happened, saying, “I thought it was part of something that Chris and Will were doing on their own. I thought it was a bit. I wasn’t concerned at all.” Packer...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Amy Schumer Says Death Threats Against Her Got ‘So Bad’ After the Oscars: ‘The Misogyny Is Unbelievable’

Click here to read the full article. Amy Schumer revealed on the April 13 episode of “The Howard Stern Show” that her seat filler joke at the 2022 Oscars with Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst resulted in death threats against her from people who thought she had “disrespected” Dunst (via Yahoo Entertainment). The bit found Schumer mistaking the Oscar-nominated Dunst for a seat filler and kicking her out of her seat, much to Plemons’ bafflement. Schumer explained to upset fans the day after the Oscars that the seat filler joke “was a choreographed bit” and that Dunst was in on the...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

ABC Cancels 4 Shows

It's a TV lover's least favorite time of year. That's right, it's cancellation season. While Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ and other streaming services cancel shows regularly due to their irregular release schedules, broadcast TV doesn't work that way. ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and The CW all operate on the annual cycle, with most shows' renewals and cancellations coming in the spring. That means loads of shows get canceled at one time, as is the case with four ABC shows.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
George Thorogood
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Rupaul
Person
Donald Trump
Distractify

Why Did Ken Jeong Walk off 'The Masked Singer'? The Drama Explained

The latest season of The Masked Singer was rife with controversy before a single episode had made it to air. Months ago, a report suggested that Ken Jeong had walked off the show's set after Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as one of the celebrity guests. Now, that episode has aired, and many are wondering what led Ken Jeong to walk off the show's set.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masked Singer#Celebrity#Nbc#Nielsen#Cbs#Chicago Med#Abc#Cw
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: “You’re Up Before You Even Know You’ve Done Something Stupid”

Click here to read the full article. After media reports came out today suggesting Oscar producers did not formally request that Will Smith leave the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock, or at the least gave Smith mixed messages about the request, Academy’s Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg insisted on today’s The View, “He actually was. He was asked to leave.” Goldberg, who was not present at the Oscar ceremony and cautioned that she was not speaking for the Board, said today “but there are things that I do know.” Watch the View segment below. When pressed by some of her View co-hosts...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

58K+
Followers
51K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy