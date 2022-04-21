ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Listing for Wisconsin home includes photo of risqué sign in bedroom: ‘I … didn’t notice it’

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WjOHl_0fG04ZW300

(NEXSTAR) – Poundtown… Is that a suburb of Milwaukee, maybe?

A real-estate listing in Wisconsin is going viral on social media thanks to a risqué sign that hangs above the headboard in one of the bedrooms — a sign that declares the area “Poundtown.”

“When I originally listed it, I just kind of didn’t notice it, really,” said Spencer Hegenbarth, the RE/MAX agent representing the property. “They have a lot of signs in their house.”

Netflix loses 200K subscribers, shares drop 23%

Hegenbarth isn’t exaggerating. The owners of the Onalaska home hung decorative signs in almost every corner of every room, from signs reading “EAT” and “Pantry” in the kitchen, to signs reading “brush & floss” or “please seat yourself” in the bathrooms.

Hegenbarth said he didn’t become aware of the most risqué sign in the house — “Welcome to Poundtown,” in the bedroom — until a “whole bunch of people” started messaging him after the listing went live on Friday.

“I’ve had some fun conversations from it,” he told Nexstar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFdQF_0fG04ZW300
Listing agent Spencer Hegenbarth said he didn’t really notice the sign until others reached out and made him aware. (Spencer Hegenbarth)

The internet has been having a field day with it too, especially after Hegenbarth’s listing was featured on the popular Zillow Gone Wild social-media accounts.

“It was so quaint until we got to the bedroom,” one user wrote.

“My kind of home!” another joked.

More Popular Stories on WGNTV.com :

Hegenbarth also revealed that the house actually belongs to his brother and sister-in-law, the latter of whom runs a sign business on the side. The “Poundtown” sign is actually an offering from their “after-hours” line, according to Hegenbarth.

“They have a great sense of humor,” Hegenbarth said.

He also wasn’t surprised when the home went under contract after only a few days on the market. After all, he’s seen buyers overlook much wilder décor elements.

“I see a lot of weird stuff in houses,” Hegenbarth told Nexstar. “Sexual restraints, swings in bedrooms. I’ve seen boudoir photos … I didn’t think [this one] was anything crazy.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Man shot to death during altercation on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon on the city’s South Side during an altercation with another man, according to police. Police said the man, of an unknown age, was in an altercation with another man in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just before 1 p.m. when he was […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
Milwaukee, WI
Business
State
Wisconsin State
City
Onalaska, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Real Estate
City
Milwaukee, WI
WGN News

2 killed, 2 wounded in Southwest Side shooting

CHICAGO — Two people were wounded and two people were killed in a shooting Saturday evening on the city’s Southwest Side, according to officials. The shooting occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Garfield Boulevard. Police said four men were on the sidewalk when a grey vehicle drove by and a […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#Nexstar#Zillow Gone Wild
WGN News

DOD Defense Innovation Unit Office opens in Chicago

CHICAGO — The Defense Innovation Unit Office opened in downtown Chicago Thursday.   The new hub will help grow the reputation of the city as a tech destination, while bringing vital innovation to the United States Department of Defense.  “They came to Chicago because they saw the incredible tech that’s being developed here in Chicago,” […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Netflix
WGN News

57-year-old man shot to death on West Side

CHICAGO — A 57-year-old man was shot to death on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was in a verbal altercation with an unknown man shortly after 4:40 a.m. in the 400 block of South Pulaski Road when the perpetrator revealed a handgun and fired several shots, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Suspect ID’d in 2007 disappearance of 3-year-old Madeleine McCann

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Prosecutors in southern Portugal are formally accusing a suspect in the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a British girl who disappeared nearly 15 years ago while on a family vacation in the southern European country. A statement on Thursday by the Public Ministry district of Faro, the largest city […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGN News

Wind-whipped fires bear down on New Mexico villages

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Destructive Southwest fires have burned dozens of homes in northern Arizona and put numerous small villages in New Mexico in the path of danger, as wind-fueled flames chewed up wide swaths of tinder dry forest and grassland and towering plumes of smoke filled the sky. Firefighters working to keep more homes […]
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
WGN News

15-year-old boy critically wounded in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in Greater Grand Crossing Friday afternoon, police confirmed. Police said the boy was speaking to an unknown gunman shortly after 4 p.m. in the 900 block of East 78th Street when the gunman drew a firearm and fired shots, striking the boy to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy