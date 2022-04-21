ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copiague, NY

Fire Breaks Out At Copiague Home

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Copiague Fire Department Photo Credit: Facebook/Copiague Fire Department

A fast-moving fire tore through a Long Island home, prompting a heavy response from first responders in the region.

The blaze broke out shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 in Copiague inside a private residence on Dante Place, officials said

A total of four departments responded to the scene to battle the blaze, which destroyed the Copiague home after it tore through the residence.

It is unclear what caused the fire, which remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

