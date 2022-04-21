Crash on I-25 southbound in Colorado Springs slows Thursday morning commute

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A crash on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs is complicating the morning commute.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), two left lanes are closed between the Woodmen Rd. exit and the Nevada Ave. exit. CDOT is asking drivers to merge to the right lane and slow down in this area.

This is a developing story. KRDO will update this information as more becomes available.

