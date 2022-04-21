ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Crash on I-25 southbound in Colorado Springs slows Thursday morning commute

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A crash on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs is complicating the morning commute.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), two left lanes are closed between the Woodmen Rd. exit and the Nevada Ave. exit. CDOT is asking drivers to merge to the right lane and slow down in this area.

This is a developing story. KRDO will update this information as more becomes available.

KRDO News Channel 13

Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An elderly man was trapped in his vehicle all night after driving through a fence and crashing down an embankment. At around 7 a.m., Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the call about a traffic accident at 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave. behind the Catalyst Campus. Officials believe the The post Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

