ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Suspect arrested in death of Queens mom found in duffel bag: NYPD

By Nexstar Media Wire, Lauren Cook, Nicole Johnson
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XGm70_0fG00xeD00

NEW YORK ( WPIX ) — Police arrested a suspect in the death of a New York City mother whose body was found in a duffel bag near a park over the weekend, officials said Thursday.

Orsolya Gaal, of Queens, was stabbed 58 times inside her Forest Hills home sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning, according to officials. Her body was found inside a duffel bag Saturday morning about half a mile from her home.

A man walking his dog found the bag and called the police, according to sources.

Police on Thursday charged David Bonola, 44, with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the New York Police Department. Investigators believe Bonola, who also lives in Queens, had done work at Gaal’s home and may have had access to a key, sources told WPIX.

Investigators have spent the past six days piecing together what happened to the 51-year-old mother of two teens. According to law enforcement sources, Gaal attended a show Friday night at Lincoln Center. Afterward, she spent about 45 minutes waiting at a bar for someone who did not show up.

Gaal ordered her usual drink at the Forest Hills Station House, according to a bartender, and she didn’t seem frightened or scared. She had one drink, then left.

Investigators said Gaal eventually returned to her home on Juno Street, where she was stabbed dozens of times. There were signs of defensive wounds on her hands. The killer put her body in a duffel bag and dumped it near Forest Park, authorities said.

Surveillance video obtained by WPIX shows someone pulling a duffel bag down Juno Street on Saturday. WPIX is not showing the footage but shared an image of the suspect with the bag. Police said a trail of blood from the bag led officers to Gaal’s home.

The suspect also allegedly sent a chilling text to Gaal’s husband, who was out of town at the time, threatening to kill his whole family , sources told WPIX. The husband was cooperating with police and had turned over his cellphone, sources said. It appears Gaal knew her killer because investigators said there were no signs of forced entry at the home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Murder#Duffel Bag#Wpix
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal’s handyman lover appears in court for murder as prosecutors reveal he ‘slashed her throat’

The handyman lover of Orsolya Gaal appeared in court charged with her murder on Thursday night, as prosecutors revealed that the Queens’ mother-of-two’s throat was slashed during the brutal attack.David Bonola, 44, was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on charges of murder in the second degree, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree after police said he confessed twice to killing the 51-year-old.Prosecutors revealed new details of Ms Gaal’s final moments, detailing how she willingly let her alleged killer into her home in Forest Hills in the early hours of Saturday morning...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Listen to the terrifying mayday call for help made by a father as he and his son were being 'crushed by furniture' after their yacht struck a reef

A father and son were saved after a 'distressing' night being crushed and calling for help inside a yacht after their vessel struck a reef and began to fill with water. Darren South's mayday calls went out as authorities conducted a frantic search and rescue in wild weather conditions off Rottnest Island near Perth.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Five-bedroom home where drugs, guns and cash were found in a secret room hidden behind a bookcase hits the market for $2.7m after the whole property was seized by police

An impressive five-bedroom house has hit the market for $2.76million but the owner won't get a cent after the property was seized by police. The two-storey home at Sylvania in Sydney's south had been owned by jailed drug trafficker Alexander Luis Leon and his father. Leon, 48, is currently serving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXAN

KXAN

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy