Public Safety

Watch: Mike Tyson punches passenger on plane

By Audacy Staff
 3 days ago

Boxing legend Mike Tyson appeared to repeatedly punch an obnoxious passenger aboard a commercial airliner on Wednesday night.

Phone video published by TMZ Sports showed Tyson aggressively reaching over the back of his seat and unleashing a series of blows on a passenger who, the outlet reported, had been annoying Tyson.

Photos showed the man appeared to be bloodied from the fracas.

The apparent victim had contacted police, according to TMZ, after the JetBlue plane, which took off from San Francisco, landed in Florida.

The article said the man was part of a group a friends that was flying together and had greeted Tyson and even posed for selfies with him. But one of them persisted in pestering Tyson throughout the flight, the outlet reported.

The 55-year-old former heavyweight champion has had legal troubles in the past, most famously his conviction on rape charges in 1992. He was also arrested on drug and DUI charges in 2006, and was arrested but not charged in a scuffle with a photographer at an airport in 2019.

