Camp Lejeune, NC

Investigators looking into deaths of three children at Camp Lejeune

By Cheyenne Pagan, Jason O. Boyd
 3 days ago

MCB CAP LEJEUNE (WNCT) — Military officials are looking into the deaths of three children at Camp Lejeune in two separate incidents that happened on April 16.

Officials at Camp Lejeune told WNCT”s Cheyenne Pagan that NCIS would be investigating the incidents and would not have further comment during the process, including who the children were. Ace A. Padilla with the US Marines issued this statement Wednesday evening:

“We are aware of the tragic passing of three dependent children in two separate incidents on MCB Camp Lejeune April 16, and offer our deepest condolences to the families of those affected.  There was no shooting incident tied to either event.

“Out of respect for the families and the investigative process, we are not providing additional information and NCIS does not comment on or confirm details relating to ongoing investigations.”

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

