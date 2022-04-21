How Much House Can You Afford? Here's What Dave Ramsey Says

It's hardly a secret that buying a home can be a big undertaking. In fact, one mistake people make when going from renting a home to buying one is thinking they can just swap their monthly rent payment for a mortgage payment and call it a day. The reality is that when you buy a home, you take on a host of added expenses that could be a strain on your budget -- if you aren't careful.

So how much house can you afford? Financial expert Dave Ramsey suggests keeping your housing costs to 25% of your take-home pay or less. And that's good advice to follow.

Don't go overboard when buying a home

You'll hear different opinions about how much of your income you can comfortably spend on housing. Some people will say you can spend up to 30% of your take-home pay to put a roof over your head without having to worry much about falling behind on other bills or becoming house poor.

Ramsey's 25% limit is a bit more conservative. But that's not necessarily a bad thing.

See, Ramsey really hates the idea of unhealthy consumer debt, so he tends to advise people to spend carefully to avoid having to rack up costly loan and credit card balances. Keeping your housing costs to 25% or less of your income could help you steer clear of that unwanted scenario.

How to calculate your housing costs

When Ramsey talks about not spending more than 25% of your take-home pay on housing, he does not just mean your mortgage payment itself shouldn't exceed that 25% threshold. Rather, that 25% limit applies to your mortgage plus all of the following expenses that homeowners tend to bear:

Property taxes

Homeowners insurance premiums

HOA fees , if you're buying a home that's part of a homeowners association

Private mortgage insurance, which applies when you take out a conventional mortgage but don't make at least a 20% down payment

Now some financial experts will advise you to include predictable maintenance in your housing cost calculations. Ramsey doesn't factor maintenance into his number. But if you want to play it safe, feel free to do so.

Remember, there's nothing wrong with erring on the side of spending less on a home. The worst thing that'll happen is that you'll maybe sacrifice some upgrades or square footage in exchange for lower costs. If you can live with that, you only stand to save money and have an easier time managing homeownership.

Run those numbers

Buying a home is a decision that's pretty difficult to undo. If you sign a lease for a rental and regret it later, you may have options for getting out of your lease or riding it out. But when you buy a home, you spend a lot of money on closing costs just to put a mortgage into place. And usually, you need to stay in your home for a few years to recoup those costs alone.

That's why you'll need to be careful when buying a home and make sure you're not getting in over your head financially. In fact, it pays to use a mortgage calculator to see how much house you can swing. Doing so could make it so you're approaching homeownership with added confidence -- and a lot less stress.

