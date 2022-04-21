McCarthy denies saying Trump should resign if impeached

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
( The Hill ) — A spokesman for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is denying that the leader told GOP colleagues he would recommend former President Donald Trump resign if he was impeached over the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, one of many Trump-bashing comments from top Republicans revealed in a forthcoming book.

Top GOP leaders privately criticized Trump in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack to a further extent than previously known, according to a report in The New York Times based on the upcoming book “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told advisers on Jan. 11, 2021, that “the Democrats are going to take care of the son of a bitch for us,” referring to impeachment, and also said: “If this isn’t impeachable, I don’t know what is,” according to the report.

McConnell has an icy relationship with the former president, but he reversed course and did not vote to impeach Trump over the Jan. 6 attack. He has also said he would back Trump if he became the GOP’s nominee for the White House in 2024.

McCarthy is seen as having a closer relationship with Trump, though the two have had some differences. McCarthy opposed Trump’s impeachment and has pulled Republicans he sought to appoint to a panel investigating Jan. 6 after Democrats rejected some of his nominees for the committee.

According to the Times report, McCarthy told the House GOP leadership team in a Jan. 10 phone call that he would tell Trump to resign if he is impeached.

“What he did is unacceptable. Nobody can defend that and nobody should defend it,” McCarthy reportedly said.

He added that he would tell Trump about the impeachment resolution: “I think this will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign.”

Trump Easter messages skewer Democrats

A spokesman for McCarthy, Mark Bednar, denied to The New York Times and again to The Hill that McCarthy had relayed plans to ask Trump to resign: “He did not say that.”

The New York Times stands by its reporting.

“We are a thousand percent confident in our sourcing on that comment,” reporter Alex Burns, who wrote the book along with Jonathan Martin, said on CNN Thursday morning.

McCarthy also reportedly wondered if some Republican members who made incendiary comments about the Capitol attack could have their Twitter and Facebook accounts taken away, as the companies had done with Trump, per the Martin-Burns reporting.

The McCarthy spokesman told The New York Times that the GOP leader “never said that particular members should be removed from Twitter.”

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) reportedly said on the call that it was time to think about a “post-Trump Republican House.” National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) suggested censuring Trump, the story said, a detail that also prompted a denial.

“This is fake news. Chairman Emmer never insinuated or suggested censuring President Trump. People will write anything to sell books,” NRCC Communications Director Michael McAdams said in a statement.

The offices of Scalise and McConnell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

None of those top Republicans voted in favor of impeaching or convicting Trump. McCarthy visited Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort at the end of January 2021, less than a month after the attack.

Related
WGN Radio

‘I’ve had it with this guy’: More McCarthy audio bashing Trump revealed

(The Hill) – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told colleagues that he’d “had it” with former President Trump, according to recordings of House GOP calls in the days after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. The calls also show that McCarthy claimed Trump took some responsibility for the riot. The recordings back up reporting in The New York Times, […]
POTUS
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Emmer
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

McCarthy’s willingness to cover for Trump takes an ugly turn

When it comes to understanding House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s perspective on Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 attack, consider a brief timeline from early last year. On Jan. 6, during the attack on the Capitol, McCarthy and Trump reportedly had a tense conversation in which the minority leader pressed the then-president to tell the rioters to stand down. According to a different GOP lawmaker, Trump said, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Republicans#Democrats#Gop#The New York Times#Senate#The White House
The Independent

Russian general who told troops war would be over ‘in hours’ killed in Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence ministry said another Russian general was killed in combat.Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev is the seventh general Ukraine claims to have killed since Russia invaded.Oleksiy Arestovych said Rezantsev died amid intense fighting at Chornobaivka airfield, a site near Kherson which Russian forces have been using as a command post.The general was said to be commander of Russia’s 49th Combined Arms Army.Days after the invasion began, Rezantsev was confident the Russian campaign would be successful within a matter of hours, according to a conversation intercepted by the Ukrainian army.In a call posted on social media by the army, a...
MILITARY
Slate

Republican Leader Humiliated by Audio Reconfirming He Didn’t Support Violent Overthrow of Government

After Jan. 6, 2021, according to public statements and reporting at the time, a number of Republican congressional figures who had rationalized and excused Donald Trump’s behavior during his presidency said they believed he was to blame for the violence in the Capitol that day. Some said he should resign or that they would vote to impeach and convict him to remove him from office.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Larry Elder: The media thinks Trump's reemergence will be worse than Biden's incompetence

Larry Elder reacted on Thursday's "Hannity" to President Biden confusing Title 42 and the mask mandate ruling for public transportation. LARRY ELDER: A growing number of Democrats, and you're right, these are people that are in very, very tough races. They're the ones who are now coming out and saying that we ought to retain the Title 42. And apparently, Joe Biden forgot that from day one, he said he wanted to no longer impose Title 42 and got that confused with the judge who struck down his federal mask mandate. I don't know whether it's incompetence, which is scary, or cluelessness which is scarier, or by design which is scariest.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

"Grasping for straws": Trump's "MAGA goon squad" scrambles for cash as campaign donations dry up

Appearing on the Daily Beast's "The New Normal," Roger Sollenberger -- who has been investigating the campaign finance woes of Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., -- explained that fundraising for the three has become more difficult as they scramble to ramp up the outrage that normally shakes loose cash from supporters of Donald Trump.
U.S. POLITICS
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

