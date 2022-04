Earl Thomas isn't playing football, but he isn't retired. And he wants to play football again. The former Seahawks and Ravens safety, long regarded as one of the top players at his position, told ESPN on Friday that he's seeking a return to the NFL despite sitting out the last two seasons. The 32-year-old former Pro Bowler was last seen with Baltimore during the 2020 offseason, when both a domestic dispute and altercations with teammates preceded his release.

