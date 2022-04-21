ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix Looks to 100 Million Existing Viewers to Boost Revenue

By Parkev Tatevosian
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported first-quarter results on Tuesday. The company shed subscribers for the first time in years. The streaming pioneer was a massive winner during the initial stages of the pandemic when billions of people were spending nearly all their time at home.

Now that demand for in-home entertainment is normalizing with economies reopening, Netflix looks to existing viewers to boost subscriber growth. Management estimates nearly 100 million people watch Netflix on shared accounts, and they should be paying for the service instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BzpWm_0fFzy5X600

Image source: Getty Images.

Netflix has more customers than its subscriber totals indicate

As of March 31, Netflix boasted 221.6 million paying subscribers . That was down by 200,000 from the previous quarter, but still higher by 14 million from the same quarter a year ago. Interestingly, Netflix claims there are approximately 100 million people who are gaining access to Netflix through account-sharing. The company believes there is a massive opportunity to boost revenue growth by monetizing those users.

Co-Founder and CEO Reed Hastings touched on the matter in the company's conference call following the first-quarter earnings release:

So on the 2 parts, we're working on how to monetize sharing. We've been thinking about that for a couple of years. But when we were growing fast, it wasn't the high priority to work on. And now, we're working super hard on it. And remember, these are over 100 million households that already are choosing to view Netflix. They love the service. We just got to get paid at some degree for them.

There are several tools at Netflix's disposal to address account sharing. It's a matter of how strictly the company wants to control unwanted sharing. For instance, it could implement a policy that requires users to register accounts on a restricted number of devices. That would work to limit sharing because the household paying for the service will be less likely to share the log-in information if it restricts their own usage.

Another method the company is currently testing in select countries is to get households to pay a small premium for sharing their account with family members living outside of the home. That policy may not increase subscriber growth, but it will boost average revenue per subscriber as existing members pay more for the privilege of sharing Netflix access with others. Nevertheless, it works toward Netflix's goal of monetizing users already watching its content.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6q1D_0fFzy5X600

NFLX Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Netflix reported revenue of $7.9 billion in the quarter, which ended on March 31. That was 9.6% higher than the same quarter last year, and for the first time in a long while, it grew revenue by less than a double-digit percentage. Revenue fuels the flywheel for Netflix. It can spend the money that comes in on content, which could attract and retain existing customers, which boost revenue further, and so on. For that reason, monetizing shared accounts has become a top priority for management in the near term.

The opportunity is genuinely massive

If Netflix can generate a modest extra monthly payment of $3 per user from the estimated 100 million non-paying viewers, that would generate $3.6 billion per year in annualized revenue. To put that figure into context, Netflix earned $29.7 billion in revenue in the fiscal year 2021. Keep in mind that Netflix's current average revenue per user is above $8 in all of its geographic regions, so a $3 per user increase is a conservative target.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L5Qa9_0fFzy5X600

NFLX data by YCharts

It's unclear whether achieving this goal will work to assuage investors who are concerned with Netflix's slowing subscriber growth amid rising competition. Regardless of investor response, the company can use the additional funds to boost its content slate and increase its competitive advantage . It's undoubtedly something long-term investors interested in Netflix should pay close attention to over the next several quarters.

10 stocks we like better than Netflix
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Netflix wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Parkev Tatevosian owns Netflix. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

Netflix Just Added A Feature Users Have Been Waiting Years For

Netflix has just added a shiny new feature that, according to the streaming giant, customers have been asking for for a while now. As first spotted by Protocol, Netflix users can now rate movies and shows with a new "two-thumbs-up" feature. This is the biggest change in the service's approach to user ratings since 2017, when a thumbs up/thumbs down system replaced the five-star rating. We're really out here living through history.
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

Netflix Just Announced A Price Increase That Will Affect All Customers—People Are Not Happy About This!

How many times, in the last few years alone, have you thought about what to do at night and ended up happily snuggling under a blanket and watching something great on Netflix? The streaming giant has been a significant part of our lives, especially during the pandemic — which is why it’s unusual and surprising to hear people complaining about Netflix. But a recent announcement has some fans split. Netflix just announced a price increase that will affect all customers — and people are not happy about this.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

The Roku Channel just added a surprising new streaming service

Last Friday, WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merged into a single entity. The company is now Warner Bros. Discovery. All signs pointed to the company swiftly merging its existing streaming services, but a recent move might have thrown a wrench in the works. Seemingly out of nowhere this week, Discovery Plus became available on The Roku Channel.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reed Hastings
CNET

Why Thousands of Netflix Users Are Canceling, and How to Quit

Streaming video giant Netflix recently shocked the entertainment industry by reporting the loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022. The company had previously projected an increase of 2.5 million subscribers for that period. Why are so many users leaving Netflix? The decline of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions is...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Subscribers#Stock#Nflx#Co Founder
protocol.com

After its share price dropped 35%, Netflix employees want extra stock

Netflix’s stock price has fallen almost 70% since November, and employees aren’t happy about it. According to the Information, Netflix employees asked the company’s leaders on Wednesday to issue them more equity grants to offset the drop. Shares of Netflix declined 35% that day( after the company revealed that it had lost subscribers for the first time in a decade and could lose another 2 million in the coming quarter.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Netflix
BBC

$50bn wiped off Netflix’s value as subscribers quit

Shares in Netflix have slumped by 35% after it revealed a sharp drop in subscribers and warned millions more are set to quit the streaming service. It wiped more than $50bn off the firm's market value as experts warned it faced a struggle to get back on track. Netflix faces...
TV & VIDEOS
Motley Fool

Is Netflix Stock a Buy Now?

Netflix’s stock dropped to its lowest levels in more than three years after the company delivered its first-quarter earnings report. It blames that slowdown on competition, shared passwords, and Russia -- and it doesn’t expect to break out of its rut anytime soon. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
Variety

Hulu Down: Users Report Widespread Problems Accessing Streaming Service

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Hulu experienced broad technical difficulties Thursday for more than two hours, as thousands of users spanning the U.S. logged complaints about problems with streaming video and accessing the Hulu app. At about 10:45 p.m. ET, a rep for Disney Streaming Services, which operates Hulu, said in an email, “We have resolved the technical issue that temporarily impacted Hulu. We apologize for the inconvenience.” The spokesperson did not say whether customers would be eligible for refunds because of the outage. User reports of issues with Hulu began to spike around 8 p.m. ET, according to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
179K+
Followers
88K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy