ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

3 Las Vegas-area teachers attacked on same day in different incidents

8newsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents were arrested in all three Wednesday incidents,...

www.8newsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lawrence Post

“These stickers are part of a personal agenda”, High school teacher, who was forced to remove rainbow stickers from her classroom door supporting gay and transgender rights, says the school district plans to terminate her contract

Teacher says she was forced to remove rainbow stickers from her classroom door supporting gay and transgender rights. Now, the educator claims the high school the district is terminating her contract at the end of this school year. The high school teacher believes she was removed because she has been outspoken in advocating for gay and transgender students and encouraging journalism students to investigate the sticker removal. She says that she doesn’t want to leave K-12 education, because she cares.
TEXAS STATE
8 News Now

Las Vegas Mob Museum hosts Community Safety Day

Las Vegas (KLAS)— On April 24 the Las Vegas Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, in partnership with the Road Alliance Project, hosted ‘Community Safety Day,’ to raise awareness of traffic safety and to educate the Las Vegas community on things that can be done to reduce traffic injuries and […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy