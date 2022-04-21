3 Las Vegas-area teachers attacked on same day in different incidents

Teacher says she was forced to remove rainbow stickers from her classroom door supporting gay and transgender rights. Now, the educator claims the high school the district is terminating her contract at the end of this school year. The high school teacher believes she was removed because she has been outspoken in advocating for gay and transgender students and encouraging journalism students to investigate the sticker removal. She says that she doesn’t want to leave K-12 education, because she cares.
Las Vegas (KLAS)— On April 24 the Las Vegas Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, in partnership with the Road Alliance Project, hosted ‘Community Safety Day,’ to raise awareness of traffic safety and to educate the Las Vegas community on things that can be done to reduce traffic injuries and […]
Comments / 0