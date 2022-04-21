ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Governor signs biodiesel use bill into law

stjosephpost.com
 3 days ago

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker this week signed into law a bill that incentivizes increasing blends of biodiesel. The bill extends the current B10 sales tax exemption until 2023 and then increases the biodiesel...

stjosephpost.com

Comments / 0

