ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Biden administration launches Rural Partners Network

stjosephpost.com
 3 days ago

The Department of Agriculture Wednesday announced the launch of the Biden administration's Rural Partners Network. Led by USDA, the network will help rural communities access government resources and funding to create jobs,...

stjosephpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
State
New Mexico State
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Kentucky Business
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
Mississippi State
Mississippi Industry
Local
Kentucky Industry
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Industry
Local
Arizona Industry
Local
Arizona Government
Local
Georgia Government
Deadline

ExxonMobil Takes Different Tack From Walt Disney Co. On Corporate Policy, Banning Affinity Group Flags

Click here to read the full article. Stepping into the ongoing debate over whether corporations should address political and social concerns outside their business silos, ExxonMobil has said it will prohibit corporate offices from flying the LGBTQ pride flag outside of their offices. Bloomberg reports that ExxonMobil has banned what it termed “external position flags,” including the rainbow-hued LGBTQ-rights flag and the Black Lives Matter flag. The move has caused several employees at the company’s headquarters to balk, saying they will not represent ExxonMobil at Houston’s annual Pride Parade in June. . “Corporate leadership took exception to a rainbow flag being flown...
HOUSTON, TX
UPI News

Texas BBQ chain failed to pay $867K in shared tips to workers

April 23 (UPI) -- A small barbecue restaurant chain in Texas failed to pay $867,572 in tips and overtime pay to more than 900 workers, the U.S. Labor Department said. Roanoke Hard Eight, which has five locations near the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, failed to pay their tipped employees all of their tips, the Labor Department said in a statement.
DALLAS, TX
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy