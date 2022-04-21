ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadron, NE

Chadron transportation bus receives new name

Panhandle Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We are excited to announce that the City of Chadron Transportation bus will have a new name: Chadron “City Transit” eliminating “Handi-Bus”. Handi-bus has been used...

News Channel Nebraska

Police prepare for an active shooter by practicing clearing training

SIDNEY, Neb. -- An old restaurant in the Nebraska Panhandle was the site of training for Sidney Police and the Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office. “This would be in response to an open building suspect or an active shooter in a building," Police Chief Joe Aikens said. "Anything where we might have to go clear an area from somebody who might be armed or dangerous.”
SIDNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Rural Lancaster County town holds public meeting on wind turbines

PANAMA - The debate of wind turbines in eastern Nebraska has extended to one of the states biggest counties. Panama, NE., a town of just over 200 in rural Lancaster County, held a public meeting Wednesday night about a proposed number of wind farms. Chad Walvoord is a crop duster in the area and got a letter about possible turbines from the FAA. He and his wife Deanna started a Facebook group to alert the community.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

'Trendy, upscale and urban' living available at Kearney's Element 30

KEARNEY — When it comes to her job as property manager for Element 30 Apartments, Polly Collins walks the walk. Collins actually resides in one of the two-bed/two-bath units in the upscale apartments she manages, so when she’s showing the place to prospective tenants, she really talks the talk.
KEARNEY, NE
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts’ Easter Statement

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Easter, which is celebrated on Sunday, April 17, 2022. “Easter is a joyful time to reflect on God’s amazing love for us. As we contemplate Christ’s death and resurrection, we are filled with gratitude for the salvation of our sins. The Easter holiday reminds us of the power of forgiveness, and it inspires us with renewed hope as we work to better our world.”
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Eagle Radio Spring Auction sale bill

On April 21 and 22 the Eagle Radio Spring Auction will be LIVE on all Eagle Radio stations (KCOW 92.5FM/1400AM, Double Q Country 105.9FM/97.5FM, B94.7FM) beginning at 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday powered by Chadron Community Hospital. 10% of our...
CHADRON, NE
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

