I had been supposed to file two more columns in this series in advance, before taking some leave, but five week ago my waters broke in spectacular fashion – the way they do in films, the way the NCT woman said you really didn’t want them to break. “It’s too early,” I kept saying, again like some cinema cliche. During the rush to the hospital, our Uber got stuck behind a hearse travelling at a suitably funereal pace. The catastrophist in me assumed an omen. The writer in me rolled her eyes and thought: nice touch.

