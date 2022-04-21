ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Spring Chill Likely Over As Twin Falls ID Temps To Hit Near 70

By Greg Jannetta
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I've seen a large number of spring memes being shared by social media users across the Western United States poking fun at the fact the first month of the season has felt more like winter. The next couple of days should remain a bit chilly, but next week's forecast just might...

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why the Violin Player in Twin Falls May Be a Scam

We all need money to live, and we all do what we have to do to supply for our families. How people go about making money looks different for everyone. Some of us work normal hours, some work nights, some work one job, and others work two or three. Sometimes people need to beg for money. There are hundreds of ways to get money in this world, and one family recently spotted in Twin Falls decided to use their gifts to raise money for their family; or did they?
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Trail Offers Natural Cascading Springs 25 Mi From Twin Falls ID

Southern Idaho might be made up of primarily desert landscapes, but the concentration of natural waterfalls and springs in the region is uniquely ample. While Twin Falls is credited with driving the most tourists to the area annually with landmarks such as the Perrine Bridge and Shoshone Falls, cities such as Hagerman and Wendell also offer highly desirable beauty.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

ROAD WORK: Washington and Orchard, Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you travel south of Twin Falls you'll find road work for the next several weeks. The City of Twin Falls announced work at the intersection of Washington St and Orchard Dr starts today (April 21) and will continue until May 20. Work is being done to widen the roadway for the new Oasis Stop & Go gas station on the corner. The westbound and southbound lanes from the intersection will be closed down during the construction by Extreme Excavation Inc. Also, the right southbound turn lane on Washington St will be closed. Westbound north lane and should of Orchard Dr will be closed too. You can call Extreme Excavation for more information 208-544-7625.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Nevada State
State
Idaho State
State
Montana State
State
Wyoming State
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Some Say the Wind Blows Harder Every Passing Year in Idaho

A guy told me last week, Idaho is windier than it was 40 years ago. He grew up here and then moved away for 20 years after leaving school. A few years ago, he returned to a place where he can trust his kids can grow up with some old-fashioned values. He told me during a conversation he doesn’t quite remember the volume of wind storms we see today.
IDAHO STATE
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The 1 Gross Reason You Don’t Want to Visit Yellowstone in the Spring

I’m not one to normally say to anyone that they should skip a visit to Yellowstone National Park, but I would advise someone looking to head there on vacation right now to reschedule their plans. Yellowstone is still beautiful, a guaranteed adventure, and full of geysers and hot pots. The animals are all still there if you’re lucky enough to be around when they are, but that’s actually the problem with Yellowstone in the spring. Some of the animals are really gross-looking right now.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Cleaning#Temperature#Earth Day
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Food Chain Closes its Doors on Idaho For Good

Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Filer Man Killed in Twin Falls Motorcycle Crash

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews responded to a fatal motorcycle crash in downtown Twin Falls Sunday afternoon. According to the Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, the crash happened on Blue Lakes Blvd. near the intersection of Nevada Street at around 5:47. The victim, 47-year-old Rustin Bowen, was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating the crash.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Investigation Into Downtown Twin Falls Fire Continues, New Video Released

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire investigators continue to work on finding the cause of a blaze that destroyed a historic event center in downtown Twin Falls earlier this week. All that stands of the Radio Rondevoo on Main Street are the outer walls and facade while the inside was gutted by an intense fire early Tuesday morning. Crews from across the Magic Valley and beyond arrived to help battle the fire and keep it from spreading to nearby buildings. Video provided by the City of Twin Falls shows the intensity and efforts of fire crews that morning from a drone launched above the event center. Fire crews poured gallons of water from four ladder trucks from Twin Falls, Jerome, Buhl, and Rock Creek fire departments to get the blaze under control. Crews were called out a little after 7:30 a.m. and didn't leave the scene until about noon that day. No injuries were reported. Some people had to be relocated out of the Old Towne Lodge apartments behind the event center, most however were able to return later in the day. A small number of people's apartments were damaged by heat and smoke.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The Best Reason to Absorb Part of Oregon Into Idaho

To save little babies. Idaho is increasingly becoming a hostile place for abortion mills. If a decision soon by the Supreme Court of the United States overturns Roe v. Wade, Idaho has a law on the books that will wipe away a woman’s so-called right to commit infanticide. These decisions will be left to individual states.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

6 Things You Need to Do in Twin Falls this Easter Weekend

It is officially Easter this weekend and with it comes tons of activities and events. Unfortunately, the weather has not cooperated, so events like Animal Days at the Burley Straw Maze have been rescheduled. There is still a ton to do though, and much to get to this weekend as many of us spend time with our families and enjoy Easter and all that it brings. Here are some of the events and deals taking place this Easter weekend in the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
WVNT-TV

Frigid temps and dangerous wind-chills end our weekend

Tonight we remain cold but skies continue to clear up. Overnight lows drop fast after sunset into the teens and single digits. Winds still howl at 20-25mph out of the northwest keeping snow flurries for the higher elevation alive until the late evening. Winds will also make it feel colder with wind chills at or below zero. This doesn’t improve for our Monday either.
ENVIRONMENT
click orlando

Cool start, lots of sun before temps near 90 next week

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are enjoying lots of sunshine and dry air for the end of the weekend and the start of next week. Expect a high of 78 degrees in Orlando today. [TRENDING: Attorneys Ben Crump, Bob Hilliard hired by family of teen who fell to his death from Orlando thrill ride | VIDEO: Man sought by Winter Haven police, accused of punching senior at Publix parking lot | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
ORLANDO, FL
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy