Spring Chill Likely Over As Twin Falls ID Temps To Hit Near 70

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire investigators continue to work on finding the cause of a blaze that destroyed a historic event center in downtown Twin Falls earlier this week. All that stands of the Radio Rondevoo on Main Street are the outer walls and facade while the inside was gutted by an intense fire early Tuesday morning. Crews from across the Magic Valley and beyond arrived to help battle the fire and keep it from spreading to nearby buildings. Video provided by the City of Twin Falls shows the intensity and efforts of fire crews that morning from a drone launched above the event center. Fire crews poured gallons of water from four ladder trucks from Twin Falls, Jerome, Buhl, and Rock Creek fire departments to get the blaze under control. Crews were called out a little after 7:30 a.m. and didn't leave the scene until about noon that day. No injuries were reported. Some people had to be relocated out of the Old Towne Lodge apartments behind the event center, most however were able to return later in the day. A small number of people's apartments were damaged by heat and smoke.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 10 DAYS AGO