Back in the days when I was growing up in New York City, my old neighborhood in Washington Heights, there were so many places I could stop by and do some serious shopping, but nothing beat the ol' 5 and 10 cent store located at 181st Street between Wadsworth and St. Nicholas Avenue: I am talking about the ONE and ONLY Woolworth's which was a TRUE part of my youth, but there was more to this: Each location had a lunch counter and let me tell you, the food was AWESOME with a capital A and the milk shakes were top notch in more ways than one. It was also a vehicle to get acquainted with your neighbors which resonated very well.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO