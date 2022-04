The FBI and Philadelphia Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking the public’s assistance to locate Ralph Maxwell. Maxwell, 34, is wanted for the March 1, robbery of the American Heritage Credit Union branch located at 2185 Bridge Street. He is believed also responsible for two other bank robberies in the Philadelphia area, according to the FBI. He is considered armed and dangerous. There is a reward for information leading to his capture.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 29 DAYS AGO