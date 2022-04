A look at what’s happening around the majors today:. Mets ace Max Scherzer is pitching back in his hometown, starting a three-game series at St. Louis. Scherzer is trying to become the first four-game winner in the majors. In his first season with New York since signing a $130 million, three-year contract, he is 3-0 with a 2.50 ERA, 12 strikeouts and one walk in 11 innings.

