ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The wind that gusted over 40 mph on Saturday afternoon have diminished. We have clear skies and cool temps this morning in the low 40′s. It will reach the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon under partly to mostly sunny skies. The wind will stay between 10-25 mph today. Expect another chilly night Sunday before a warm-up next week.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 29 DAYS AGO