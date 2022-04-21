Ford Announces Recall for More Than 650,000 Trucks and SUVs

Lansing was another Michigan city giving Detroit a run for its money. Most history sites I found state the genesis of Lansing's Duplex Truck Company began in Charlotte in 1906 as the Dolson Auto Company. However, I believe it was earlier than that. I came across an old ad for the “Dolson for 1905”, dated January 1905. This leads me to believe the company was founded much earlier: 1904, maybe even 1903. You'll see the ad in the gallery below. This incarnation lasted until 1909 when the company was re-organized and re-named as the Duplex Power Car Company. After it's overhaul, the company decided to move to Lansing.

LANSING, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO