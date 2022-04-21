ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New ‘Lightyear’ Trailer Takes the 'Toy Story' Franchise To Infinity And Beyond

By Rahul Malhotra
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney and Pixar have debuted a new trailer for the upcoming Toy Story spinoff, Lightyear. Featuring Chris Evans as the voice of the titular space ranger, the film tells the origin story of the character who’d go on to inspire the iconic action figure in the Toy Story...

collider.com

epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Refuses to Return as Jack Sparrow in More Pirates of the Caribbean Films After Disney Firing

There is little doubt that people were disappointed when Johnny Depp was removed from the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean project back in 2018. After all, Captain Jack Sparrow was the heart of the Disney franchise but Depp also happened to be in the middle of a messy divorce with Amber Heard during that period. But is there any chance that Depp would return to the franchise if Disney asked him to?
MOVIES
Collider

The Downfall of Betty Boop's Creators, the Fleischer Brothers

Their most famous cartoon is one of the most prominent icons of the Jazz Age. Superman first became a movie star thanks to them. Before Pixar and DreamWorks, they were the archrivals to Walt Disney in the field of animation. Yet Fleischer Studios met an ignoble end during World War II; taken over by its distributor, rebranded, and slowly exhausted. Talent, ambition, and some of the greatest cartoon characters ever created couldn’t triumph over the poor business sense and personal falling out between brothers Dave and Max Fleischer. It was a sad way to conclude what had been a wonderful success story.
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

‘Splinter of the Mind’s Eye’: The Star Wars Sequel Novel That Shows What 'Empire Strikes Back' Might Have Been

While it seems impossible to imagine now, there was a time when Star Wars wasn’t one of the biggest franchises in entertainment. The ballooning budget, complex special effects, and fears that it was nothing more than a silly kids film caused 20th Century Fox to worry that the original film, directed by a New Hollywood maverick named George Lucas, would flop. Instead, the studio put most of its energy behind The Other Side of Midnight, even going as far as to demand that all theaters that wanted it also had to order Star Wars in an attempt to lessen any potential losses. But hindsight is a fascinating thing, and it’s funny to reflect on 20th Century Fox putting all their eggs in the wrong basket. Star Wars opened on May 25, 1977, in just 32 cinemas. The movie immediately broke box office records and, after a quick expansion into a wide release, became the highest-grossing film of all time. Work promptly began on a sequel, with Lucas crafting a story of considerably more scope than the original. The result was 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back, widely considered the best film in the series and the entry that solidified Star Wars as a pop-culture phenomenon with no equal. And the rest, as they say, is history.
MOVIES
Collider

'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Trailer Set to Arrive Next Week

A24 has just announced via their official Twitter page that the trailer for their new slasher flick Bodies Bodies Bodies will drop next week. The announcement post reads "BODIES BODIES BODIES trailer next week" accompanied by two emojis, one of a champagne bottle and the other of a knife. Below the announcement is a GIF containing footage from the upcoming trailer. Bodies Bodies Bodies is said to follow a group of twenty-somethings who participate in a party game that goes terribly awry.
MOVIES
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
David Fincher
Person
Dale Soules
Person
Uzo Aduba
Person
Michael Giacchino
Person
James Brolin
Person
Keke Palmer
Collider

'Snow White': Gal Gadot Shares Image From Her Last Day as The Evil Queen

For the last decade, Disney has been hard at work giving all their classic animated films the live-action remake treatment. While some have been better than others, one of the upcoming remakes Disney fans have had their apple eye on is the musical reimagining of the studio’s first animated film, 1938’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The film has been in production for a while and now the Evil Queen herself, Gal Gadot, has given fans a peek at her last day on set.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
#Toy Story 2#Toy Story 3
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Urges Americans to ‘Go Get in Nature’ for Earth Day 2022

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner has an important message for his fans today: Get outside and enjoy some nature on Earth Day. That’s what Kevin Costner himself is doing, per the “Yellowstone” star’s latest Instagram post. He shared a gorgeous video on Instagram, showing his current location somewhere out in the American West or Southwest. In the video, we see beautiful snow-topped mountains, bald eagles flying, a coiled-up snake, cattle and fences on a ranch, and some stunning red rock.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Critically-Acclaimed Mystery Series Gets Rid of Entire Cast, Showrunner

Freeform's critically-acclaimed mystery series Cruel Summer is undergoing a massive overhaul as it begins production on its second season. The network announced Thursday that after the show's breakout first season, Cruel Summer will return for a second season as an anthology series, the show saying goodbye to its Season 1 cast and showrunners and bringing on new talent.
TV SERIES
Collider

7 Animated Movies That Actually Scared Us As Kids, From 'Coraline' to 'Watership Down'

Everyone has those films from their childhood that they like to describe as "traumatizing: — films that terrified them or made them face themes and topics they maybe weren’t ready for at the time. Animated films in particular seem to be the most commonly cited when it comes to "childhood ruining" movies, and it’s no wonder why. Animation tends to get away with things live action is rarely able to, especially when it comes to creepy character or setting design, or even story beats — having an animated dog introduce the concept of death to your child seems to feel a bit more acceptable than having some random real life actor do it. As children grow older, these films tend to have a lasting impact on them, shaping the kind of interests they have and slowly morphing into something less terrifying and more nostalgic. Even so, looking back on these films is sure to bring some surprises, especially along the lines of "I can’t believe my parents let me watch this!"
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Collider

‘Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore’ Continues Conjuring Franchise-Low Returns at the Box Office

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has come out and fans of the series are either put off by the controversy surrounding much of the movie and franchise as a whole or just not interested in heading to theaters. Why? Well, because the film is still at a series low. Despite being ranked #1 overall international title for the third consecutive weekend with $38.3m on 24,617 screens and in 67 overseas markets, it still hasn't reached the level of success the previous films in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them series has.
MOVIES
Collider

Fandango Survey Suggests Moviegoers Prefer In-Theater to Streaming

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, moviegoers everywhere have had to adjust to the closing of their favorite theaters worldwide. It was an uncertain time for theater chains as well, as they had to figure out a way to keep the theater business up and running while most recent theatrical releases went straight to streaming services. However, since movie theaters have opened back up to the public once more, sighs of relief could be heard everywhere, and research results certainly show it.
MOVIES
Collider

‘SCREAM’: All the Bonus Features Lurking in the DVD and Blu-ray Release Explained

Twenty-six years since the first Scream film was released, SCREAM made a huge splash at the theaters and on home screens with its much-awaited release in January 2022. Ever since, fans of the genre-defining horror franchise have been clamoring to get their hands on a physical copy of the film, which is said to feature to-die-for bonus content that may give audiences a look into what is to come for the franchise’s revival. After nearly three months of waiting, the Blu-ray and DVD versions of the movie were finally released in the US on April 5, 2022.
MOVIES
Collider

Lily Sheen on Going From Making Movies With Her Own Family to Working With Her 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' Family

Make way for Lily Sheen - and also a brand new subseries of Collider Ladies Night called Collider Ladies Night Pre-Party! In an effort to shine an even bigger spotlight on emerging talent, we’re expanding the Ladies Night brand to include a series of stripped-down long-form interviews with industry newcomers to give you the opportunity to get to know them, learn more about their first big projects, and to get a sense of their career goals moving forward. No games, no cutaways — just an in-depth conversation focusing on the guest’s passion for their craft and future ambitions. And who better to start with than Lily Sheen? Someone who’s had a foot in the industry her entire life courtesy of her parents, Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen, and is now breaking out on her own with a major role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘The Rifleman’ Star Chuck Connors’ Son Jeff Got a Nice Payday for His First Guest Appearance

The Rifleman creators paid Chuck Connors’ son Jeff a pretty penny to guest star in a 1959 episode of the classic TV Western. The young actor made his television debut in the episode titled Tension. The story followed a rancher named Sid Halpern, who seemed completely normal to the North Fork townsfolk. But he reveals to Lucas that he’s hiding an outlaw’s past. And eventually, that past catches up to him when he ends up in a gunfight with a band of bounty hunters.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Explore the Nick Cage Virtual Museum Inspired By 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent'

There are a lot of exciting films coming out in the near future, but there has been no film as intriguing as The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. A comedy where Nicolas Cage is humorously playing a heightened version of himself. This is a huge theatrical return for the actor and to celebrate, Lionsgate has created a Nick Cage Virtual Museum in honor of the actor (and fictional character). The AR museum was inspired by Pedro Pascal’s Javi’s own expansive Cage collection in the film.
MUSEUMS

