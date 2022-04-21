QB prospects for Colts in each round of NFL draft

The Indianapolis Colts have made some big moves this offseason involving trades and likely the most impactful deal came at the quarterback position.

After trading away Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, the Colts turned around a few weeks later and traded for veteran Matt Ryan. Landing the 36-year-old from Atlanta was a huge get for the Colts and should allow them to compete for the division.

But even with Ryan joining the Colts for at least the next two seasons, drafting a quarterback isn’t outside the realm of possibilities. The Colts still need a long-term option at the position and it’s unlikely Sam Ehlinger will turn into that.

Starting with the quarterback position, here is a prospect in every round for the Colts in the 2022 NFL draft:

Round 2: Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Selections in this round: No. 42 overall

As a part of the deal with the Commanders, the Colts moved up five spots from their original pick at No. 47. When it comes to the quarterback position, the Colts are likely in wait-and-see mode. Ridder checks a lot of boxes when it comes to upside and he seems like a natural fit for the locker room.

Ridder brings a profile that varies in evaluation from analyst to analyst. Some have him approaching the top tier of the class while others have him all the way down as the fifth-best prospect.

Ridder brings leadership, poise, sound mechanics and rushing ability to the position. He also has experience working with pre-snap reads and setting protections. He understands how to work through progressions and isn’t afraid to throw a wide receiver open.

Where there are concerns with Ridder come with his accuracy. That’s a big deal for the position. The Colts held a private workout for Ridder so they likely got a better look at his accuracy against air.

There are other options in the second round like Matt Corral of Ole Miss, but Ridder presents the kind of upside and leadership that would intrigue the Colts.

Round 3: Sam Howell, North Carolina

Selections in this round: No. 73 overall

Howell started out the pre-draft process as a borderline first-round pick. However, his stock has seemingly fallen to Day 2 of the draft. Most would argue that Howell will go in the second round, and I have no inclination to disagree. But there is a chance he falls to the third round.

Howell has a lot of experience working in an RPO-based system as the starter in Chapel Hill for the last three seasons. The offense is predicated on quick throws while spreading out the defense, which meant not a whole lot of progression reads during his collegiate career. Howell has a strong arm with the ability to make throws down the field. He showed off toughness in the pocket and was highly regarded as a leader for the Tar Heels. Howell also offers plenty of upside as a runner.

Where Howell struggles is going through multiple progressions and throwing with anticipation. More often than not, Howell doesn’t seem to throw his receivers open and instead waits for them to get separation. Some analysts have questions about inconsistent mechanics in the pocket, especially when it comes to his lower half.

Howell fits what the Colts like in terms of arm strength and leadership while presenting enough athleticism to run an RPO offense. They may feel his struggles could be aided by sitting behind Matt Ryan, but it remains to be seen if they are willing to pay up for him.

Round 4: Carson Strong, Nevada

Selections in this round: No. 122 overall

At one point during the pre-draft process, Strong was viewed as a likely candidate to be the Colts’ pick in the second round. Now, he’s viewed as an early Day 3 pick.

Strong has the size and arm strength that is needed to be a successful pocket passer in today’s NFL. With so many quarterbacks adding a rushing element to their games, traditional pocket passers have to be even better and more efficient than ever.

Strong has flashed plenty of upside to have that be in the range of outcomes. He can deliver the ball to all levels of the field, even making some impressive throws outside the boundary. He has experience working through progressions and was named a team captain at Nevada. Despite his lack of mobility, Strong surprisingly shows off some impressive pocket manipulation to avoid a pass rush.

The lack of mobility and a myriad of serious injuries will hurt Strong’s draft stock. He had major knee surgery during his senior year of high school and had two additional surgeries on the same knee in 2021. Extending plays likely won’t be part of his arsenal at the next level, and he’s likely a few years away from being a capable starter.

The Colts have harped on high-end traits for draft prospects and while Strong would be an interesting player to develop under a similar-styled quarterback in Matt Ryan, his limited upside may keep him off the board when it’s all said and done.

Round 5: Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky

Selections in this round: No. 159 overall, No. 179 overall

With Matt Ryan undoubtedly the starter and Sam Ehlinger currently viewed as the backup, it’s hard to imagine the Colts being in on Zappe in a relatively heavy manner.

After spending his first four collegiate seasons at Houston Baptist (2017-2020), Zappe transferred to Western Kentucky for the 2021 season. He put up gaudy numbers to the tune of a 69.2% completion rate, 5.967 passing yards, 62 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

Zappe appears to be a smart and instinctive passer despite his physical limitations. He probably best fits into an offense that hinges on quick, one-read throws that maximize yards after the catch. He works well in rhythm but there are concerns about his ability to extend plays at the next level.

Zappe’s arm strength is a major concern. While he shows plenty of touch, there are far too many instances where his throws simply die before reaching their intended targets. There also wasn’t a whole lot of evidence of thriving while working through multiple progressions, which he’ll need to improve given his skillset as a pocket passer.

Zappe could very well turn into a solid backup in the NFL given his intellect, confidence and ability to run the quick game. But there is very little upside to his profile and the overall arm strength concerns hurt his chances to reach that ceiling.

Round 6: Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan

Selections in this round: No. 216 overall

While Eleby might be an intriguing prospect on Day 3 given the low cost and his experience working in an RPO-based offense, there will be a lot of work for him at the next level.

While he’s certainly a work-in-progress as is the majority of this class, his game does have a sliver of upside given the fact that Frank Reich’s offense implements plenty of concepts that involve RPOs and timing routes.

There are issues with Eleby’s size (6’0, 208) and the fact that he doesn’t present much upside as a rusher. He ran a 4.90 in the 40-yard dash and never recorded more than 64 rushing yards in a season.

Eleby’s game meshes well with the RPO concepts built-in to Reich’s offense but at this point in the draft, the Colts would be better off taking a skill player with higher upside.

Round 7: None

With no disrespect toward Eleby and players with his draft profile, it’s hard enough to make an argument for the Colts to use a pick at the position in the sixth round. This quarterback class doesn’t appear deep enough for a selection to even be worth it at the position in the final round of the draft.

There don’t appear to be many high-upside picks on Day 3 for the Colts to pass over more important needs. At this point, it would behoove Indy to use these Day 3 picks on players with upside at positions like cornerback, safety, wide receiver and defensive line.

With Matt Ryan entrenched as the starter for at least the next two seasons, the Colts are probably looking at a best-case scenario of their favorite prospect falling to them at No. 42. It’s unlikely they trade up for a quarterback unless they are 100% confident he is the future.

If that player isn’t available at No. 42, it may not be worth it for the Colts to use one of their draft picks on a quarterback. It may very well be wiser to stock up on talent to surround Ryan with while focusing on how they can move up in 2023 when the draft class is expected to be much stronger.