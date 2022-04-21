ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pet Shimmers – “Sonder”

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe named the UK crew Pet Shimmers one of the Best New Bands Of 2020 after they released two albums that year, Face Down In Meta and Trash Earthers, and today they’re back with their first new single since then, the itchy and muffled “Sonder,” which is...

www.stereogum.com

Stereogum

Nine Of Swords – “WITH HELP”

The last time we heard from Nine Of Swords was back in 2016 when the released the visceral and bruised You Will Never Die, home to one of the most harrowing songs that I still revisit all the time in “snow iii.” Today, they’re announcing their first album in six years, BEYOND THE SWORDS, which the four-piece cobbled together over the last few years while pushing against the constraints of their hardcore sound. “This is a feel good record,” the band said. “Genuinely. It’s raw in its emotions, but it’s about transcending that. Beyond the swords: moving past the pain that impales you.” Lead single “WITH HELP” is the album’s blistering opener. Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Lorde Addresses Viral Shushing Video

If you’ve been on social media over the last couple weeks, you might have seen a video going around of Lorde shushing the audience while she sings her emotional Melodrama track “Writer In The Dark.” The most popular one circulating was taken at a very small album release show that took place at Bowery Ballroom in New York on the day that Melodrama came out. (I was there! I don’t remember the shushing but … great show.) A compilation of Lorde doing it at multiple Melodrama tour shows also made the rounds, and the whole incident was made into a meme, and now Lorde has addressed the viral shushing video in a message that was sent to fan account @lordecontent on Instagram.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Richmond Hardcore Band Guardrails’ Primal Debut EP If You Please

When I saw the Richmond hardcore band Guardrails play with One Step Closer and Soul Blind last year, frontman Jesse “Jetski” Brinkley was rocking auto-mechanic coveralls and a big probably-plastic chain of his band’s logo. He also had a mustache, and he conducted himself like the kind of guy who would stagedive even if a band was playing on a rooftop. Point is: This band knows how to have fun. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t serious. On their Bandcamp page, Guardrails describe their new record If You Please as “a concept EP about the personal and worldly struggles of mental health, suicide, & anger management.”
RICHMOND, VA
