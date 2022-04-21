F1 22 launches July 1, introducing VR, Life hub, Sprint Race, and Miami GP

EA Sports F1 22 is coming July 1, 2022, for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles, Codemasters, and Electronic Arts have announced.

The game is based on brand new cars and regulations that have just kicked off a new era for Formula 1, with bigger tyres and the return of ground effect for more action-packed races.

On top of that, Codemasters is also adding for the first time ever the Sprint Races, a new qualifying format set to be hosted this year in Imola (Italy), Red Bull Ring in Austria, and Interlagos (Brazil).

The Miami International Autodrome in Florida will be the only new track included, even though Australian, Spanish and Abu Dhabi’s circuits will reflect their revised real-life layouts for this season.

F1 22 introduces F1 Life, a virtual hub that players will be able to customize with new luxury items, accessories, and supercars.

These items will be earnable through gameplay, Podium Pass, and an in-game store. Champions Edition will provide fans with a three-day early access, and items inspired by Miami.

The title is also adding the highly requested virtual reality support, even though VR will only work on PC, across Oculus Rift and HTC Vive families of devices. No word on whether this option is coming to PlayStation VR along the way.

On track, new options called Immersive and Broadcast will serve as difficulty settings and accessibility features, as the latter will assist players with formation laps, safety cars, and pit stops, while the former will be a more risk-reward experience for veterans.

Speaking of accessibility, the new Adaptive AI will allow less experienced players to stay competitive throughout the entire race, even though it’s not entirely clear how that’ll work right now.

Finally, My Team will feature new settings determining players’ budget, as they choose to build a Newcomer, Challenger, or Front Runner F1 team.

While the ten-year Career mode is back again, with two-player co-op still available from last year, there’s no mention of the Braking Point story mode, which has seemingly been cut for the moment.

Written by Paolo Sirio on behalf of GLHF.