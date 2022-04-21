ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just Die Already and Paradigm will be free on the Epic Games Store next week

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Somehow, you’ve nearly made it through another long, challenging week. So treat yourself to some free games off of Epic’s PC storefront!

This week, Amnesia: Rebirth and Riverbond will be free on the Epic Games Store until April 28, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. PDT // 11 A.M. EDT // 4 P.M. GMT. So if a spooky, narrative-driven adventure about motherhood sounds interesting, then pick up Amnesia: Rebirth here. On the other hand, Riverbond is a silly co-op romp full of charming cartoon characters, which you can get here.

Remember, these games are free-to-keep. So there are no limitations once they’re added to your account.

Next week, Just Die Already and Paradigm will be free on the Epic Games Store starting April 28, 2022, right after this week’s offerings are gone.

Just Die Already is an “old people mayhem sandbox sim,” according to the development team. It’s from the same people that made Goat Simulator, so it’ll probably be good for a laugh. Meanwhile, Paradigm is an adventure title about exploring post-apocalyptic Eastern Europe. Apparently, it’s full of surrealism, so anyone that loves weird stuff should try keep it on their radar.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

