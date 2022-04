I think Ekwonu, Neal and Cross are clearly the top 3 Tackles and likely 3 of the best 5 players in this draft. All 3 have All-Pro level talent and immediate first year starters. I don’t have the stats in front of me, but intuitively I think this may be the best Tackle draft in the last 10 years. 2020 was a great Tackle draft where Thomas (4), Wills (10), Becton (11) and Wirfs (13) all went in round 1. I think this year we will see 3 in the top 10. I actually think it will be the top 5.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO