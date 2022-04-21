ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Masked Singer’ Episode Featuring Rudy Giuliani Finally Airs, Ken Jeong Storms Off Stage: VIDEO

By Caitlin Berard
 3 days ago
Season 7 of the hit competition TV show The Masked Singer was taped months ago, with the first episode airing on March 9 of this year. At the time of the taping, Masked Singer fans were shocked to learn that former Mayor of New York City and lawyer to former President Trump, Rudy Giuliani, was among the contestants. It was also rumored that two of the show’s judges, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, left the stage in protest of the unexpected participant.

Last night, the episode featuring Giuliani finally aired, sparking an unsurprising amount of debate across the internet. Costumed in a rooster outfit, Rudy Giuliana broke into a rendition of “Bad to the Bone,” the classic tune from George Thorogood & The Destroyers, while standing in a giant jack in the box.

The performance was… Well, Robin Thicke put it best when he joked, “It can’t get badder than that” while listening to Giuliani’s singing. That said, for Rudy Giuliani, it wasn’t about showing off his stellar singing abilities. It was about inspiring his young granddaughter.

“I just had a granddaughter, Grace,” Giuliana told Masked Singer host Nick Cannon. “And I want her to know that you should try everything. Even the things that are completely unlike you and unlikely. And I can’t think of anything more unlike me and unlikely than this.”

Not everyone was moved by Giuliani’s heartfelt motives. Judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger excitedly clapped and danced along to the off-key cover. Ken Jeong, however, watched stony-faced with his arms crossed. Then, midway through the performance, Jeong said, “I’m done” and walked off the stage.

‘The Masked Singer’ Fans React to Rudy Giuliani Performance

Rudy Giuliani’s Masked Singer performance was controversial enough that it split the judges of the show. With that in mind, it’s no surprise at all that the internet was equally at odds. Some fans sided with Ken Jeong, while others stood behind Masked Singer producers’ decision to include the new grandfather.

“My heart does go out to [Ken Jeong],” one fan wrote. “I know how you feel. This show should’ve never cast Rudy Giuliani. This is supposed to be a positive show, not a negative show.”

Another said, “Is this how you teach your kids to treat someone they don’t like? You acted like a spoiled brat. There’s no place for this on a family show. [Ken Jeong] disappointed a lot of people tonight.”

Swede Switzer
1d ago

How does Jeong's "storming off the stage" exhibit the leftist ideology of TOLERANCE and positive attitudes toward others?

Distractify

Why Did Ken Jeong Walk off 'The Masked Singer'? The Drama Explained

The latest season of The Masked Singer was rife with controversy before a single episode had made it to air. Months ago, a report suggested that Ken Jeong had walked off the show's set after Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as one of the celebrity guests. Now, that episode has aired, and many are wondering what led Ken Jeong to walk off the show's set.
AOL Corp

'Thoroughly disgusted' viewers, judge Ken Jeong protest Rudy Giuliani's controversial 'Masked Singer' appearance: 'He should be in prison'

A month before The Masked Singer Season 7 premiered, Deadline and TMZ leaked the disturbing news that Donald Trump's notorious former attorney and adviser Rudy Giuliani had competed on the show, and that Giuliani’s reveal had shocked everyone in the room. Judge Ken Jeong, a man known for his liberal political views, reportedly had the strongest reaction — storming off the set in disgust while his co-star, Robin Thicke, chased after him to make sure he was OK.
Decider.com

Joy Behar Throws Off-Color Insult at Marjorie Taylor Greene on ‘The View’: “Looks Like She Has a Mustache”

It was “Feel Good Friday” today on The View, and apparently what made today’s hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and LeAnn Rimes feel good was ganging up on congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a representative from Georgia who recently made headlines for calling the police on Jimmy Kimmel after he made a joke about her on the April 5 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Page Six

Kenan Thompson and wife Christina split after 11 years of marriage

Kenan Thompson and his wife have called it quits on their marriage. The longtime “Saturday Night Live” star and Christina Evangeline are planning to file for divorce soon, TMZ reported Thursday. Sources close to the estranged couple told the outlet that Thompson and Evangeline have been separated for more than a year but have been focusing on co-parenting their two daughters, Georgia and Gianna. Kenan Thompson and wife Christina Evangeline are calling it quits on their marriage.WireImage The “Good Burger” alum has been spending time in LA working on his show “Kenan” while Evangeline has remained in New York. Insiders explained that the...
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: “You’re Up Before You Even Know You’ve Done Something Stupid”

Click here to read the full article. After media reports came out today suggesting Oscar producers did not formally request that Will Smith leave the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock, or at the least gave Smith mixed messages about the request, Academy’s Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg insisted on today’s The View, “He actually was. He was asked to leave.” Goldberg, who was not present at the Oscar ceremony and cautioned that she was not speaking for the Board, said today “but there are things that I do know.” Watch the View segment below. When pressed by some of her View co-hosts...
The Independent

‘I don’t trust ya’: Sean Penn slams Hannity during appearance on Fox News

When actor Sean Penn appeared as a guest on Sean Hannity’s show, the Academy-Award winner found himself unable to dodge a question that had clearly been plaguing the Fox News host with curiosity.Before Penn had agreed to come on Hannity to discuss Ukraine, a country the 61-year-old filmmaker had been in and out of for the past few months as part of a documentary he’s working on about the ongoing war, he’d given Hannity an answer he likely didn’t want to hear.“I don’t trust ya,” Penn said, resharing with the Fox host’s audience what he’d first told Hannity on...
extratv

Snoop Dogg Reacts to That Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscars Slap

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke to Snoop Dogg after Week 2 of “American Song Contest,” where he gave his two cents on that Oscars smackdown between Will Smith and Chris Rock. On Sunday night, Will went onstage and slapped Chris, who had poked fun at Jada Pinkett...
