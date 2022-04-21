‘The Masked Singer’ Episode Featuring Rudy Giuliani Finally Airs, Ken Jeong Storms Off Stage: VIDEO

Season 7 of the hit competition TV show The Masked Singer was taped months ago, with the first episode airing on March 9 of this year. At the time of the taping, Masked Singer fans were shocked to learn that former Mayor of New York City and lawyer to former President Trump, Rudy Giuliani, was among the contestants. It was also rumored that two of the show’s judges, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, left the stage in protest of the unexpected participant.

Last night, the episode featuring Giuliani finally aired, sparking an unsurprising amount of debate across the internet. Costumed in a rooster outfit, Rudy Giuliana broke into a rendition of “Bad to the Bone,” the classic tune from George Thorogood & The Destroyers, while standing in a giant jack in the box.

The performance was… Well, Robin Thicke put it best when he joked, “It can’t get badder than that” while listening to Giuliani’s singing. That said, for Rudy Giuliani, it wasn’t about showing off his stellar singing abilities. It was about inspiring his young granddaughter.

“I just had a granddaughter, Grace,” Giuliana told Masked Singer host Nick Cannon. “And I want her to know that you should try everything. Even the things that are completely unlike you and unlikely. And I can’t think of anything more unlike me and unlikely than this.”

Not everyone was moved by Giuliani’s heartfelt motives. Judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger excitedly clapped and danced along to the off-key cover. Ken Jeong, however, watched stony-faced with his arms crossed. Then, midway through the performance, Jeong said, “I’m done” and walked off the stage.

‘The Masked Singer’ Fans React to Rudy Giuliani Performance

Rudy Giuliani’s Masked Singer performance was controversial enough that it split the judges of the show. With that in mind, it’s no surprise at all that the internet was equally at odds. Some fans sided with Ken Jeong, while others stood behind Masked Singer producers’ decision to include the new grandfather.

“My heart does go out to [Ken Jeong],” one fan wrote. “I know how you feel. This show should’ve never cast Rudy Giuliani. This is supposed to be a positive show, not a negative show.”

Another said, “Is this how you teach your kids to treat someone they don’t like? You acted like a spoiled brat. There’s no place for this on a family show. [Ken Jeong] disappointed a lot of people tonight.”