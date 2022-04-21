ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vin Diesel Says ‘Fast & Furious’ Cast Member Was Initially Excluded From 10th Film

By Samantha Whidden
 3 days ago
Following the unveiling of the new “Fast & Furious” film title, Vin Diesel took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to his late co-star Paul Walker.

In the social media post, Vin Diesel writes about Jordanna Brewster, who plays Mia Toretto, being excluded from the latest “Fast & Furious” film. He said the female character is someone to whom he attributed the brotherhood between his character Dom and Paul Walker’s Brian.

“I was so disappointed that I couldn’t see how I could continue,” Vin Diesel wrote, directing his comments to Paul Walker. “After all, I wasn’t going to make another ‘Fast’ unless Brian was back in Four. I don’t need to remind you of the petitions you sent the studio for Letty’s return of the end of ‘Five.’ Side note, you will never believe who corrects the very important role of Mia… my daughter, the Alpha Angel. Who told the director very plainly and honestly, ‘NO MIA NO FAST 10!’ Haha.”

Vin Diesel also writes that on the day his daughter was born, he was filming with Jordanna and Pablo (Paul Walker). He admitted that there isn’t a day that goes by that he doesn’t want to turn back time. “[To] talk Pablo out of heading back to LA that Thanksgiving weekend… Every ‘Fast’ film I make must at the core always honor my brother Pablo. In the rest world, I will always look after his family. Because in the real world he is family.”

Paul Walker died in a car accident on November 30, 2013. The vehicle Walker was in was traveling about 100 miles per hour before it hit a curb, light post, and two trees before bursting into flames. Neither Walker nor the driver, Roger Rodas, survived.

Vin Diesel Talks Walking Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Down the Aisle for Her Wedding

Along with discussing the latest “Fast & Furious” movie, Vin Diesel reflects on being asked by Meadow Walker, the daughter of Paul Walker, to walk her down the aisle for her wedding last year. “When his daughter asked me to walk her down the [aisle]… I tear up, and then do it with pride and honor… when his mother asks me to bring Brian back to the screen… well, I don’t have to tell you how serious I take that.”

Vin Diesel went on to declare that the “Fast & Furious” franchise could never have been what it is without the profound love and brotherhood between Dom and Brian. “Yeah, I am talking too much, but damn, life is short and your comment touched me and hit a cord. Thank you for believing in me, in us… I won’t rest until I make you, him… and the universe proud.”

