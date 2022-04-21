‘Good Morning America’ Host Michael Strahan Tributes His Late Father on Would-Be 85th Birthday

On Wednesday (April 20th), “Good Morning America” co-host and former NFL player Michael Strahan took to his social media accounts to pay tribute to his late father on what would have been his 85th birthday.

In the sweet social media post about his father, Michael Strahan wrote, “Today would have been my dad’s 85th birthday. There is not a day that goes by where I don’t miss him. He is and will always be my hero and number 1 fan. Happy birthday, dad!!! Thank you for showing me how to be a man and a great human being. Love you.”

Michael Strahan’s father, Gene Strahan reportedly passed away in August 2020. People reported in October that Strahan spoke about how he was coping with the loss while speaking to Dr. Mehmet Oz. “I kept everything,” Strahan explained.

Michael Strahan also said that it was important for him to respond immediately when someone reaches out to him. “I’m getting their real emotions at that time. And I wanted them to get my real emotion at that time as well. It was great because it brought smiles to my face. To see these people think of my father and my father. And it made me think of some great things with my dad.”

Days after his father passed away, Michael Strahan’s “Good Morning America” co-hosts paid tribute by declaring on the air, “We wanted to take a moment to say our thoughts and prayers are with our colleague Michael Strahan and his family. His father, Gene Willie Strahan Sr. is being laid to rest today.”

Little Known Facts About Michael Strahan’s Father Gene

According to “Good Morning America” co-hosts, Michael Strahan’s father Gene was born in 1937. He was the first of nine children to receive a high school diploma. Gene went on to enlist in the U.S. Army in 1955. He rose to become a major and serve with the 82nd Airborne Division. Two years after enlisting in the U.S. Army, Gene married his wife Louise in 1957 and they spent 63 years together and raised six children.

The “Good Morning America” co-hosts also declared on air, “To Michael, Louise, and the entire Strahan Family, we want you to know our hearts are with you today. We love you, Michael.”

Following the funeral, Michael Strahan spoke about his father’s passing. “It’s been a little over a week since I lost my hero and it’s still hard to believe my dad is no longer here with us physically. I know his spirit lives on thru me and the rest of the family.”

Michael Strahan went on to add that his goal was to always make his father proud of everything he accomplished. “Knowing that I did that gives me peace. But also pushes me to continue. Because I know he’s watching from above.”