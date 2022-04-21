ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Pawn Stars’ Previews Major Surprise in Saturday’s New Episode

By Megan Molseed
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OwBQM_0fFzRd0q00

Fans of the hit History Channel reality TV series Pawn Stars know that oftentimes, customers looking to sell an item to the iconic Rick Harrison and the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop employees get some shocking news when they learn their prized positions aren’t as valuable as they initially thought. However, sometimes the scenario is flipped in favor of the seller. And a Pawn Stars customer learns that their “semi” valuable piece is worth much more than they ever imagined.

This is exactly the moment that the hit History Channel reality television series teases in a recent Twitter post. In the video, one customer shows Rick an old medal he knows is worth something on Saturday’s all-new episode. However, the customer has greatly underestimated exactly how much this something would be!

“The seller gets the surprise of his life,” the Pawn Stars Twitter page writes in a Wednesday tweet. The post notes that when the customer brings an old medal into the Pawn Shop, he’s shocked to learn the item is worth way more than he had ever imagined.

‘Pawn Stars’ Gives One Customer A Major Surprise As Rick Takes A Look At A Rare – and Valuable – Medal

In the video, we see Pawn Stars star Rick Harrison speaking with his customer; noting that he is intrigued by his item, a rather old-looking medal of some type. However, the Pawn Stars host notes, that he’s not entirely sure if the item is truly as valuable as it looks. And, the customer fully understands. It seems he too doesn’t hold out hope that this medal is truly as valuable as it could be; ere it to truly be an original.

“I’m definitely intrigued,” Rick says at the start of the clip.

“But I don’t know if this was made in 1772 or if they sell these in the gift shops,” the Pawn Stars expert adds. However, Rick does note, that this medal is one of the most detailed he has ever seen. Which, fans of the series know is usually a very good sign. However, in this case, not so much. Rick notes the item is a little too detailed suggesting it’s not the Real McCoy. So, Rick does what he usually does in these situations, he calls in an expert.

As Rick brings in his expert to look at the item, he asks the customer what he would like for the medal to which the customer responds he would be “thrilled with $50 or $100 bucks.”

A deal, Rick soon learns, would have been an opportunity of a lifetime! As the expert steps in, they note that the medal is “really an historical item.”

According to the expert, the medal was in fact struck in 1772, and it is in wonderful condition. Furthermore, the expert notes that at an auction, this piece would go for $7,500 to $8,500. Way more than the owner’s original asking price!

Truly a Valuable Find

The Pawn Stars customer is understandably shocked after he hears the experts take on his medal. As is the Pawn Stars host impressed with the find.

“Okay,” Rick sighs, joking that he should have taken the original offer.

“Should’ve just given you your $50 bucks,” the Pawn Star host quips. He then offers the customer many, many times more than his asking price, offering $5,000 for the medal. And, the customer is more than happy to accept the deal. The all-new episode of Pawn Stars premieres Saturday, April 23 on the History Channel.

